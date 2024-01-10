“Sweet genuine generous boy”: Fans react to a netizen’s claim of BTS’ V volunteering to help his fellow mates and participating in military activities

BTS' V is celebrated globally for his beauty, yet his humble and supportive nature often goes unrecognized. While fans consistently praise the K-pop idol's looks, they occasionally overlook the simple, compassionate individual behind the image. A recent incident highlighted BTS' Taehyung, demonstrating his ability to impress people not only for his talent but also for his genuine character.

Expand Tweet

The public became aware of this occurrence when a netizen shared a personal encounter, recounting V's unassuming, carefree, and volunteering-for-help behavior. The revelation of V's authentic and kind-hearted nature further endeared him to the already adoring fandom, leading one fan to even comment, "sweet, genuine, generous guy,"

"Sweet genuine generous boy," BTS' V's charming humane nature wins fans' hearts

V's physical appearance often garners attention, and it's no wonder. His striking features have made him a global icon of beauty. Beyond the aesthetics, however, it's V's humility that truly captures the hearts of fans.

Despite being an international heartthrob and a member of a band like BTS, V carries himself with utmost modesty. He often downplays his looks and talent, choosing instead to focus on the collective success of BTS. This humility is not a facade but an integral part of his character, earning him admiration from fans and fellow artists.

V's humble nature extends beyond mere words as it is evident in his actions. In various interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, he can be seen expressing gratitude to fans and acknowledging the collaborative effort that makes the group's success possible. He has proved time and again that his humility isn't a performance but is a reflection of his genuine appreciation for the opportunities he's been given.

BTS' V praises fans with his kindness (image via Twitter/apple1230g)

Recently, a Twitter user @apple1230g shared a firsthand account of his friend's encounter with BTS' V. According to the user, his friend trains at the same military camp, where V was reportedly being interviewed recently. The friend was struck by Taehyung's appearance, describing him as tall, handsome, and with a petite face.

Given V's current service at the Nonsan camp, the Twitter user's friend had additional anecdotes to share about V's conduct at the camp. He noted that V was observed assisting fellow camp members, including helping someone with sit-ups by providing support by pushing his head.

Furthermore, the friend mentioned the special occasion of V's birthday on December 30, 2023, during which seaweed soup, known to be V's favorite, was served at the military camp. This gesture delighted fans, as it resonated with V's fondness for seaweed soup. The stories shared by the Twitter user's friend offer a touching glimpse into V's considerate and helpful nature, reinforcing the admiration and affection he enjoys from fans.

Fans on Twitter expressed their gratitude towards the user @apple1230g for sharing these real-life instances with them openly and bringing their beloved Tae's instances to their notice.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, the BTS member's humility doesn't stop at acknowledging his journey within the entertainment industry. His compassionate and helpful nature is evident in the support he extends to his fellow members. Whether it's offering a comforting presence during challenging times or providing a helping hand in various situations, V's kindness is definitely a quality to behold by everyone around him.