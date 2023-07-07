All you need to know about rookie K-pop group KISS OF LIFE

On July 5, 2023, S2 Entertainment recently debuted a new K-pop girl group called KISS OF LIFE, and the familiarity that fans have with the members makes the debut all the more exciting. However, it isn't just the members. The staff and the team that worked to put the group together have also garnered much popularity through the career interventions prior to the coming about of this group.

The group rolled out their first debut mini-album, KISS OF LIFE, on Wednesday, which came with six songs. With its title standing as Shh and Bye My Neverland (안녕,네버랜드), the album also contained solo tracks of the members. Despite the short length of the album, the high expectations set by fans weren't let down.

Lee Hae-in, the creative director of KISS OF LIFE, was a notable figure in Mnet's popular reality survival shows - Produce 101 and Idol School. After her consecutive eliminations from the show, she debuted in the group, I.B.I., which is housed under LEON Entertainment. However, as an additional extension to her career, the idol has brought together an exciting group of artists for the new debut group.

All about the rookie K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE's members: Age, past career, and more

1) Julie

Born in 2000, Julie, or Julie Ha,n is a Korean-American singer and songwriter who sits at the rapper and leader position of the K-pop girl group, KISS OF LIFE. Prior to debuting in the group, the idol trained under YG Entertainment's BLACK LABEL through an audition called Def Dance Academy. Later, in December 2022, the idol was featured in a British documentary with her current-fellow members, Natty, Belle, and two other trainees, which talked about the lives of K-pop trainees.

2) Natty

The first officially announced member of KISS OF LIFE is Natty, born in 2002, who also goes by the name Anatchaya Suputhipong. Many K-pop fans who've been in touch with reality survival shows would recognize her as she was seen in JYP Entertainment survival shows Sixteen and Idol School.

Later, she debuted as a soloist on May 7, 2020, with her first album, Nineteen, under SWINGS Entertainment. While she missed out on debuting in fromis_9 by a narrow chance, the idol now sits as the vocalist of the to-debut group.

3) Belle

Many veteran K-pop fans might recognize Belle for her remarkable work as a composer. She's worked with several K-pop girl groups and has produced some of the major hits in the fourth-generation K-pop discography, like LE SSERAFIM's Unforgiven, PURPLE KISS' Find You, (G)I-DLE's Miyeon's Softly, and more. She had also sung the background vocals for NCT's Mark's solo track, Child.

Additionally, she was also revealed as an artist under AURA, a Korean music label, but she didn't debut as a soloist for reasons unknown. Born in 2004, Shim Hye-won, or Annabelle Shim, is a Korean-American singer and songwriter who sits as the main vocalist of KISS OF LIFE.

4) Haneul

The last revealed member of KISS OF LIFE is Hanuel, or Won Ha-neul, who was born in 2005. As the maknae of the group, the idol has had a small history prior to her debut in the group. Along with the British documentary that Natty and Belle featured in during their trainee days, Haneul was also a part of it. She also has a handful of skills like playing guitar and knowledge of speaking Korean, English, and Japanese.

As fans excite over the debut of KISS OF LIFE, the only thing that stands as a concern for them is the agency that they're housed under. Given that S2 Entertainment just recently garnered much attention for the sudden disbandment of Hot Issue, its rookie K-pop group, fans are hoping that things sail smoothly with this group.

