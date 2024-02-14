"The biggest proposal ever": Fans go gaga as SEVENTEEN lights up Namsan Tower for their fans to celebrate CARAT Day.

On Wednesday, February 14, the thirteen-piece K-pop boy group, SEVENTEEN, lit up the Namsan Tower in colors of Rose Quartz and Serenity in celebration of CARAT Day, their fandom's birthday. Just like how K-pop idols' birthdays are grandly celebrated by their fandom through advertisements, grand projects, billboards, and more, K-pop idols also return their gratitude by rolling out projects for their fandom.

Ideally, a fandom's birthday falls on the day when a K-pop group's fandom name is officially announced. Therefore, when SEVENTEEN named their fandom CARATs on February 14, 2016, it naturally became more than just Valentine's Day for the group's fans.

In the project rolled out by the K-pop boy group, the famous tourist spot of South Korea, Namsan Tower, was not only lit up with colors that represented the fandom and the group but also revealed heartwarming messages.

Here's what the message on the tower's monitor read:

"What is our happiness? CARATs are our happiness. The moments where SEVENTEEN & CARATs shine together, become the courage to face countless tomorrows. CARATs still shine brighter than anyone else, our shining promise will never be broken."

Following the reveal, fans couldn't help but be touched by the grand and heartwarming gift that the K-pop group put forth for them.

While February 14 is celebrated as Valentine's Day in most parts of the world, SEVENTEEN and their fandom have their own tradition running on the very same day since 2016. Exactly eight years ago, the thirteen-piece K-pop boy group revealed that their fandom would officially be referred to as CARATs, thereby also establishing the day as the fandom's birthday.

Every year, both the K-pop group and the fandom come together to celebrate the special day, be it through social media posts or conversations over livestreams. However, SEVENTEEN took the celebrations up a notch this year with their grand birthday gift to their fans on CARAT Day. Namsan Tower, the famous tourist spot in Seoul, Korea, lit up in the representative colors of the K-pop group and their fandom, Rose Quartz and Serenity.

Namsan Tower, otherwise known as the N Seoul Tower, is a broadcasting and observation tower that's located in Namsan Mountain, situated in central South Korea. The 236-meter tower, which was built in 1969, has now become a national landmark from where breathtaking city views can be captured.

Apart from being a great tourist attraction, it has also flourished several love stories through its Love Padlock where couples come together to hand over their padlocks, promising eternal love for one another. Therefore, when a monumental tower that carries several meanings and representations was lit up just for SEVENTEEN and their fandom, fans naturally grew emotional.

The K-pop group didn't just stop at the heartwarming messages that were displayed on the tower's monitor but also added their track Campfire's instrumental, as the BGM, to make the moment all the more mesmerizing.

Since Campfire stands as an emotional track that cherishes human relationships and friendships, fans were touched as they came across the wonderful and thoughtful project rolled out by SEVENTEEN.

In addition to the grand project, the K-pop boy group also spent time with CARATs by kickstarting a Weverse livestream where they discussed random topics with fans.

