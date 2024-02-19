"LEGENDS": Fans proud as Stray Kids joins BTS, Maroon 5, 1D & BLACKPINK as the only groups to win 'Group of The Year' at People's Choice Awards

Stray Kids made a historic achievement as they bagged the Group/Duo of the Year award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on February 19, 2024. Riding on the crest of their success, the octet joined the ranks with BTS, Maroon 5, One Direction (1D), Fifth Harmony, and BLACKPINK as the only groups to even win this laurel.

Fans were ecstatic over the fourth-generation group's latest win and hailed them as one of the "LEGENDS."

Their victory against notable names such as Fuerza Regida, Jonas Brothers, Dan + Shay, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT). Furthermore, the latest win makes them the third Korean group to win the coveted award, following BTS and BLACKPINK and the first fourth-generation group.

"The only and first 4th gen": Fans lavish praise on Stray Kids for their first win at the People's Choice Awards

The K-pop boy band from JYP Entertainment, which consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, released their chart-topping third studio album, 5-STAR, on June 2, 2023. The album's chart success also resulted in many accolades for the group at some of the year's most prestigious awards ceremonies.

Furthermore, within a week, the studio album had over 5.13 million pre-orders, making it the most pre-ordered release in K-pop history and shattering Seventeen's FML record. The group then went on to receive Best Album (Bonsang) at the 2024 Golden Disc Awards and also won the top K-pop album at the Billboard Music Awards 2023.

Just a day ago, on February 18, 2024, Stray Kids also took home one of the biggest awards at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards as they won the Daesang (grand prize) for Best Performance. The octet also won the Bonsang (main prize) for Artist of the Year.

With their latest win at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, the boy group from JYP Entertainment has further cemented their place as one of the most revered musical groups in the industry. Fans lauded them and celebrated their victory on X.

Previously, the octet took home their second MTV Video Music Award for Best K-pop category for two years in a row—2022 and 2023. The group is set to perform at the legendary I-Days Milano music festival and headline the show on July 12, 2024. Stray Kids became the first fourth-generation male K-pop group to headline the iconic event.

Due to the high demand for Stray Kids tickets, the venue added 60,000 extra seats to the initial 20,000 configuration at the Ippodromo SNAI La Maura, Milan. Additionally, the group made history in 2023 as well, when they earned Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling over 500,000 pure album units.

BTS is the most-awarded group in this category and has won it in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022 while BLACKPINK won it in 2019. The Adam Levine-led band Maroon 5 won the category in 2012, 2013, and 2015, whereas One Direction bagged the prestige in 2014. Fifth Harmony took the award for the category in 2016 and 2017.