BTS j-hope's HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1: Release date, where to buy & all you need to know

BTS member j-hope is set to release his upcoming solo docu-series and album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 on March 28, 2024. BigHit Music (now HYBE Labels) released a captivating teaser for the same on the occasion of the BTS idol's birthday on February 18. The next day, the label released the teaser poster and album versions as well as details on its official X account and Weverse.

Hope On The Street (stylised as HOPE ON THE STREET) is the upcoming docu-series of the BTS rapper and is expected to include six new OST tracks in the album.

j-hope's upcoming album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 - Release date, concept, and platform

The upcoming album and docu-series of the musician is set to be released on March 28, 2024, at 12 am KST (March 29 ET). It will premiere on Prime Video and South Korea's network, TVING. The promotional material describes HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 as "a special album" with six tunes.

During an appearance on Suchwita in 2023, the artist stated that the project, which is planned to launch in 2024, will feature various street dancers from across the world.

He had mentioned that in his docu-series, he witnessed the talent pool of dancers the world has to offer. While he did not get to visit many locations due to his hectic schedule, the rapper still managed to film several incredible dancers. j-hope had mentioned in Suchwita that HOPE ON THE STREET is exactly what the name suggests: him dancing on the street.

Based on the synopsis of the forthcoming documentary, it appears to be a continuation of his previous street dancing video series, also titled HOPE ON THE STREET.

The six-part documentary series will follow j-hope's dance moves as he explores and travels through the world and meets street dancers in Gwangju, Seoul, Osaka, Paris, and New York. Both the album as well as the docu-series will delve into the concept of dance and the foundation of the BTS idol's creative heritage and personality.

The entire docu-series and album are reported to chronicle the j-hope's journey from Gwangju's Neuron Crew as Jung Hoseok to j-hope of the worldwide phenomenon BTS.

Price, contents, and other details about HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1

Beginning Monday, February 19, 2024, fans may pre-order the CD and Weverse Albums versions through different online and offline sources. Pre-orders will continue until Thursday, March 28, 2024. The upcoming HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 will be made available in two versions, PRELUDE and INTERLUDE.

The entire package (PRELUDE and INTERLUDE) will contain photo zine in 1 type per version (W200 x H270mm, 80p), one poster (W379 x H270mm), one set of photo cards of the artist (2 each) per version (W55 X H85mm), one hand tag (W50 x H140mm), one sticker(W140 x H190mm), song lyrics (per version / W145 x H210mm, 8p), and one CD-R (W120 x H120mm).

The HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 (Weverse Albums ver.) will include one photo zine (W92 X H132mm, 64p), one postcard, sticker, lyrics (W92 X H131mm, 16p), one Book Band, QR Card, and User Guide. The Weverse version is priced at ₩12,000 ($8.99 approximately).

The upcoming album will be available in both online and offline music stores in South Korea. In Japan, it will be made available in the BTS JAPAN Official Shop and Universal Music Store. In the United States, fans can purchase it from the Weverse Shop USA, while European fans can get it from the Weverse Shop GLOBAL.

Meanwhile, fans can purchase the whole set HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 (Set) + HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 (Weverse Albums ver.) for ₩50,000 ($37.45 approximately). However, the set version is capped at ₩19,300 ($14.46 approximately).

The upcoming docu-series and album come after j-hope's 2022 solo album, Jack in the Box, which climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard 200 albums list. The BTS rapper-songwriter is currently serving in the military and was promoted to the rank of Corporal Elite Soldier in November 2023. He is set to return in October 2024.