"HOBI WROTE US A LETTER": BTS' J-Hope writes to ARMYs on the occasion of his birthday, leaving fans emotional

BTS' Jung Hoseok, aka J-Hope, wrote a letter to his fans on the occasion of his birthday on February 18, 2024. The rapper-songwriter from Bangtan Sonyeondan has been serving in the military since April 18, 2023. Thus, he is spending his first birthday away from his family and fans this time. Nevertheless, HYBE uploaded a letter penned by the idol to Weverse, which delighted the fandom.

The heartfelt letter moved the BTS ARMY, as they were not expecting to receive any correspondence from the rockstar, who is currently away due to his enlistment duties. In fact, one fan excitedly announced on X that "HOBI WROTE US A LETTER."

"Most precious soul": Fans flood X with their thoughts after reading J-Hope's poignant letter

In his letter, J-Hope remarked that since it is February 18, 2024, many people would want to wish him a "happy birthday." He also stated that since he is away for the time being, it would be appropriate to begin his greeting through a letter so that he could personally express his gratitude for all their wishes. He assured his fans that he was well-adjusted and doing well.

As translated by an X user (@haruharu_w_bts), the rapper wrote:

"Happy birthday j-hope~~~It’s my birthday !! It’s 2024 February 18th… This time too, a lot of people would wish me a happy birthday too right??…,,,kekeke just my hope. It’ll be good to say my greetings right now..!! Everyone I am well-adjusted now and doing really~~~ well! Very healthily~~~~~ 💜💜 hahahaha...I remember clearly always getting lots of birthday wishes from you guys on my birthday. And sometimes we greeted my birthday together (meaning that we celebrated his birthday with him right when it became the 18th)."

The rapper-songwriter went on to state that given the present circumstances, he is saddened that he must express his sentiments through a letter. He said that now, more than anything else, he is thinking a lot about ARMYs. J-Hope extended gratitude to the BTS ARMY for the millions of birthday wishes he received and concluded his heartfelt message by wishing everyone a "Hope" day. He wrote,

"Because I’m currently doing my service, I’m sad that I have to say my greetings in another way (like this) .. but right now, more than anything, in my heart, I am thinking of you guys and have a big heart of missing you!! Because you guys exist, I was able to get more birthday wishes and it’s meaningful. I want to sincerely say that I’m always thankful this time too! I love you, for today let’s all have a 'Hope' day."

When the letter was uploaded to Weverse, fans tweeted and asked one another on X to translate the letter, since it was written entirely in Korean. Although international fans were over the moon to receive an update from the Arson rapper, they were touched after Korean fans translated the letter and posted it on X.

Meanwhile, HYBE surprised the BTS fandom by officially releasing the teaser for the upcoming dance journal Hope On The Street on February 18, 2024, at 12:10 am KST. BigHit Music (now HYBE Labels) revealed that this initiative was J-Hope's idea, and he put his heart and soul into it before joining.

This thrilled the fandom since they had been waiting for its release since July 2023. However, the release date of the documentary film hasn't been announced yet. Nevertheless, the BTS ARMY took over X and celebrated J-Hope's birthday, his letter to them, and the teaser release of Hope On The Street.

Jung Hoseok, aka J-Hope, is set to be discharged from his military duties in October 2024. He was promoted to Corporal Elite Soldier in November 2023. His fans are waiting eagerly for the rapper-songwriter to return.