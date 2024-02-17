“Thanks to those that prepared this”: Fans excited as BTS’ J-hope posts his fan-made birthday posters on Instagram

BTS fans have been eagerly anticipating J-hope's birthday, with preparations underway for quite some time. Since their military enlistment, most BTS members have been inactive on social media, with only V and RM occasionally sharing updates. Jimin occasionally left messages for fans on Weverse.

However, J-hope, who enlisted in April last year, has remained largely inactive due to his military commitments. Despite this, on the eve of his birthday, he pleasantly surprised fans by resurfacing on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

He shared photos of birthday posters made by fans, which he had spotted on the streets, expressing gratitude to the ARMYs. This unexpected gesture touched and delighted fans, marking a small yet meaningful return of their beloved BTS star.

BTS' J-hope takes a leave from the military for his 30th birthday

BTS' J-hope, known for his bubbly and cheerful personality, has been dearly missed by fans since his enlistment on April 18, 2023. With almost a year passing without his lively presence, anticipation for his return has grown among fans longing for his cheerful antics.

As February 18, 2024 approaches, it marks his first birthday in over a decade that he won't celebrate with fans. Yet, he didn't let his absence dampen the spirits of the ARMYs. Just a day before his 30th birthday, he made a surprise return to Instagram.

Expand Tweet

The BTS member's first post showcased fan-made birthday posters adorning the streets. Fans speculated that he might have returned home for a brief vacation, given his unexpected appearance and the location of the posters. J-hope shared photos of these heartfelt gestures on his Instagram story, adding stickers expressing gratitude and joy.

As the day progressed, he treated fans to a selfie, dressed casually yet stylishly in a white T-shirt, denim jacket, and black beanie. Standing beside another poster featuring his face, he completed the phrase "Happy Hope Day," marking his special occasion.

This unexpected interaction with fans brought immense joy to the ARMYs, who had eagerly awaited some form of celebration from their beloved idol. They expressed their happiness over this particular instance.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite J-hope's recent interaction with fans on his birthday, his military discharge is not coming anytime soon. It is due towards the year's end, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his return. However, there's additional excitement among fans as BTS' eldest member, Jin, is set to be discharged in just four months.

With Jin's impending return, fans are hopeful for his swift resumption of group activities and anticipate potential solo endeavors. The prospect of Jin's comeback brings curiosity, with fans eagerly awaiting to see what surprises he may unveil as he resumes his role within BTS as well as a solo artist.