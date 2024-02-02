"HE CAME TO CELEBRATE HOBIUARY": Fans react to BTS' J-Hope's latest photos in the military

BTS member J-Hope was captured in a frame with his fellow soldiers at his designated base, causing a frenzy among fans after the latest photos in the military went viral on social media. On February 2, 2024, a few photos of the BTS member were shared on The Camp app on the 24-1st Cafe Trainee Sketch.

Only a few weeks are left until the MORE singer's birthday and the commencement of February has ignited excitement among fans. As they saw the latest photos that circulated on social media platforms, fans could not help but gush over his military look.

A user on X, referring to J-Hope’s birth month, said:

“HE CAME TO CELEBRATE HOBIUARY.”

“Hobiuary is off to a brilliant start”: Fans excited watching the latest photos of BTS’ J-Hope in the military

The latest images of Jung Hoseok were shared on The Camp app by the 24-1st Cafe Trainee Sketch, which was later shared by user @hobisfoodtray on X. The images quickly went viral on social media as fans could not stop talking about it.

In one picture, the Daydream singer was seen wearing his military uniform, marching along with other soldiers. Meanwhile, in another photo, he showcased his bright smile with the squad looking up at the camera.

The BTS rapper was born on February 18, 1994, and will soon be turning 30 years old. Fans have already indulged themselves in the celebrations as his birthday is approaching. As BTS members' birthdays hold a special place in the hearts of millions of fans, they like to call Jung Hoseok’s birth month “Hobiuary.”

Since the release of the latest batch of photos, fans have expressed their excitement while highlighting how happy the BTS member seemed in the photos, radiating his “sunshine” energy. On the other hand, some fans got emotional since this will mark his first birthday in the military.

Delighted fans shared their thoughts on X. Here are some reactions:

BTS’ J-Hope’s military service

The BTS member began his military service journey in April last year, becoming the second member of the septet to do so. Currently, the Arson singer is in the position of a Corporal Elite Soldier in the military. He previously revealed information about his position through a heartfelt letter on Weverse in October 2023.

Describing his experience, he wrote:

“It's a huge burden for each rider because it's a role that leads and helps young people in Korea to the first step and the first step in the military organization.”

After the eldest BTS member, Jin, J-Hope is expected to be discharged on October 17, 2024, as confirmed by him in his last Weverse live session before the enlistment.