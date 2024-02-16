"HOPE ON THE STREET COMING": Speculations rage online as Neuron Crew wishes BTS' J-Hope on Instagram with a cryptic birthday post

BTS rapper Jung Hoseok, aka J-Hope, has been serving in the military since April 18, 2023. Ahead of his birthday on February 18, 2024, the musician rocked his fanbase again as Neuron Crew uploaded a cryptic post, wishing the Arson artist a happy birthday in advance.

Neuron Crew is a dance team from Gwangju, South Korea, and the global icon J-Hope was a member of the team before he debuted in BTS. On February 16, 2024, the group wished the BTS idol on Instagram and wrote:

"2024.02.18 12AM Waiting for the day to fly higher like a butterfly."

BTS ARMY went berserk over the latest post and rained their speculations on X. Some fans conjectured that the Jack In The Box musician would surprise them by releasing the long-promised documentary, which will allegedly include six songs. While one fan wondered if it would be a documentary titled HOPE ON THE STREET.

Expand Tweet

"That caption is so sus": Fans suspect HYBE Labels might drop J-Hope's documentary on his birthday

In 2023, HYBE Labels released j-hope IN THE BOX on February 17, directed by Park Jun-soo. The inaugural documentary captures artist J-hope's daily life for 200 days. This documentary chronicles his journey from the production and creation of his debut solo album Jack in the Box and listening party to his debut on stage at Lollapalooza.

Expand Tweet

On July 20, 2023, J-Hope made a big statement regarding the upcoming release of a riveting documentary on Suchwita episode 14. The upcoming project, which is titled HOPE ON THE STREET, is said to follow the rapper-songwriter as he travels the world, performing on the streets and interacting with other enthusiastic dancers to discover the common passion of dance in numerous locations.

The upcoming documentary has its own record, which will act as the soundtrack. The set will allegedly include six tracks. There is no indication yet on whether it will include completely original songs or parts of his previous albums.

However, since July 2023, HYBE has gone radio silent on the subject. The upcoming documentary and accompanying record have no release date or dissemination plans yet. Both appear to be scheduled for some time in 2024, though the specific date has not been made public.

Meanwhile, Neuron Crew's latest post for the Korean rapper-songwriter ignited new hope in fans as they speculated that the idol's 2024 birthday would set the premise for the release of HOPE ON THE STREET.

Some suspected Neuron Crew's cryptic Instagram caption, which sounded like a part of the lyrics from the OST album of the documentary. They expressed their excitement and shared their thoughts on X as the majority of them agreed on the same theory.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans eagerly anticipate the K-pop star's 30th birthday on February 18, 2024. They await with new hope for the documentary to finally be released on the occasion of his birthday. Meanwhile, BTS member Jung Hoseok is reported to return to the entertainment business in October 2024 after completing his mandatory military service.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE