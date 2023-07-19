“PREPARED SO MUCH FOR US”: Fans surprised as BTS’ j-hope reveals new docu and OST album release in 2024

The BTS fandom had an eventful day on July 19 when BTS’ SUGA’s Suchwita episode with j-hope, currently serving in the military, was released on YouTube. In the 36-minute-long episode, the Jack in the Box rapper revealed his plans for 2024, sending all ARMYs into a frenzy. He shared that he will release a documentary titled Hope On The Street and even an Original Soundtrack album for the same next year.

The news, which no one had an inkling about, naturally created chaos. It also went viral on Twitter as fans gushed over how the agency and the rapper had several things planned up their sleeves even after his conscription.

💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyh



Jack In The Box (physical album release) - Aug 2023

Hope On The Street Documentary (filmed with dancers around the world) - 2024

OST album with 6 songs - TBA HOBI HAS PREPARED SO MUCH FOR US OMGJack In The Box (physical album release) - Aug 2023Hope On The Street Documentary (filmed with dancers around the world) - 2024OST album with 6 songs - TBA

j-hope was the second BTS member to enlist in South Korea’s mandatory military service on April 18, 2023. His expected discharge date will be around October 17, 2024, after he finishes a year and half of active duties.

The ARMY fandom was in a celebratory and emotional mood on July 19, 2023, as Suchwita dropped its much-awaited episode featuring the Jack in the Box rapper. Known lovingly as SOPE, SUGA and j-hope’s camaraderie was missed by many fans. The Suchwita host mentioned how meticulous and organized the Jack in the Box rapper was and that he already had big things planned for his discharge.

In response, j-hope shared some of his plans for 2024, some of which will be released before his military discharge. Talking about them, he mentioned a documentary release titled Hope On The Street. He also shared the release date for the same - March 3, 2024. He also added that he will release an OST album for the same with six new songs.

Talking about Hope On The Street, the Jack in the Box rapper said that it will showcase fans’ much-desired scenes of watching him dance. He shared that the videography for the same was "really important." j-hope added that he has also participated in RM’s Still Life music video.

mon⁷ @knjgIoss HOPE ON THE STREET DOCUMENTARY IN 2024 WITH CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SONGS LIKE PEOPLE PT.2 AND STILL LIFE pic.twitter.com/OAU6z3cVN4

Hope On The Street is the rapper's second documentary. The first was j-hope IN THE BOX, released on Disney Plus earlier in January.

These projects are over and above the already announced physical album of Jack in the Box (HOPE Edition), which initially only released two versions - a Weverse Album and an LP version.

adi @bluegraytk 🫂 twitter.com/zonequal/statu… hes already prepared content for 2024 he loves us so bad

anna⁷ rt pinned @wheetear twitter.com/btschartsdaily… How is he serving in the military and his music schedule's fully booked???? This man. Nothing is ever gonna separate these boys from their music

Queen_B⁷ 👽 @QueenB_B7



& they left many things recorded, not because they are in the Military Service does it mean that they do not do or have nothing prepared!



As soon as they come out, they will start releasing songs, collabs, albums and documentaries! I told them, they have many things prepared!& they left many things recorded, not because they are in the Military Service does it mean that they do not do or have nothing prepared!As soon as they come out, they will start releasing songs, collabs, albums and documentaries! twitter.com/btschartsdaily…

ki ✰ @koobgf omggg what when did he even have the time for all this he worked so hard twitter.com/zonequal/statu…

🎰 @piscesidoI now i have THREE reasons to want 2024 to come faster twitter.com/zonequal/statu…

j-hopely Jung Hoseok⁷ @SierraNicoIe twitter.com/fayepjm/status… A whole dance focused documentary with a six-song original soundtrack. j-hope is the hardest working man in the industry, I swear.

lix⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ ★ @fluffyoon_ twitter.com/fayepjm/status… bro they really have this whole "keeping armys busy during enlistment" thing worked out omg

el⁷ @skiesforskj the way they casually talked about it like i'm not going insane rn twitter.com/fayepjm/status…

maia⁷ 💜 @nyamjjunz twitter.com/fayepjm/status… goddamn he announced a lot of plans i didn't even catch this

Next guest on Suchwita revealed to be the Golden Maknae, Jung Kook

BTS’ youngest member, Jung Kook, was revealed as the next member on SUGA’s Suchwita episode 13. The Seven singer will be the third BTS member to appear on the show. Months ago, in February, speculations ran wild about the youngest member’s feature on the talk show, which went viral when the group’s official Instagram account posted an edit of the duo on their stories.

With Jung Kook finally making his official solo debut with Seven on July 14, fans had expected that the singer would eventually guest on the drinking show. Episode 13 featuring the Seven singer will be released on July 29.