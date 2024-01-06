“HOPE ON THE STREET IS COMING!”: Fans go wild as they spot clues hinting at j-hope’s documentary release

On January 5, 2024, fans spotted several clues which they claimed were related to BTS' j-hope's highly anticipated documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET. Speculation began when dancer Boogaloo Kin uploaded an old video featuring the rapper on his Instagram. In the video, j-hope was seen dancing to fellow BTS member Suga's song, People Pt.2.

During his earlier appearance on Suga's show, Suchwita, on July 19, 2023, j-hope confessed that his documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET, would be released in 2024. He also mentioned that the video with Boogaloo, where they danced to People Pt.2 would be included in the documentary.

As fans discovered clues in Boogaloo's recently uploaded video, they started to anticipate the documentary's release soon.

Fans can't wait to watch the j-hope's upcoming documentary

The speculations about HOPE ON THE STREET kicked off when Bangtan TV uploaded a video, titled "j-hope on the street (J. Colde) music video shoot sketch," where eagle-eyed fans noticed a poster with the documentary's name written over it. This happened in March 2023.

The speculations were confirmed by the rapper himself when he appeared on Suchwita, elaborating to Suga about his upcoming documentary in July:

"There will be new content about my life called HOPE ON THE STREET documentary. It will be about my dancing and my story. I think the content regarding dance which is my roots is starting"

The idol also confessed to releasing an OST album featuring six songs by him with his upcoming aforementioned documentary. Additionally, he mentioned that the People Pt.2 dance video he filmed previously would be part of the upcoming documentary.

On January 5, 2024, when Boogaloo Kin uploaded an old video on Instagram, dancing with j-hope to People Pt.2, it sparked speculations that the BTS member would soon drop his new documentary. The video was previously shared by the MORE singer in 2023.

As Boogaloo Kin uploaded the video, he initially used the caption, "Stay Tuned," hinting at something upcoming. However, he later changed it to "Happy New Year," raising suspicion among fans that they wouldn't have to wait long for the documentary's release, and it would be announced soon.

Many are excited to see what kind of dancing style the rapper has covered in his new documentary and continue to have discussions about it on social media.

Meanwhile, the idol released his debut studio album, titled Jack in the Box, through Bighit Music, on July 15, 2022, featuring 11 tracks, with MORE as the lead single. He also released On the Street, in collaboration with J.Cole, as a gift for his fans.

The rapper is currently serving his country, having enlisted for his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023.