"Such a beautiful tribute": Fans react as Neuron Crew pays homage to BTS' J-Hope on his birthday with a dance to a mashup of the idol's songs

Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope from BTS celebrated his 30th birthday on February 18, 2024. This marked his first birthday away from his family, friends, and fans as he has been serving in the South Korean military since April 2023. While several netizens wished him on his special day, Neuron Crew paid tribute to the Equal Sign rapper and songwriter with a short video on the occasion of his birthday.

This homage was significant as J-Hope started his journey as a dancer with the dance crew. Fans were moved by this thoughtful gift and reacted to the same on social media.

"This is literally so sweet": Fans laud Neuron Crew for wishing J-Hope with a freestyle dance video

On February 16, 2024, Neuron Crew, a well-known dance company from Gwangju, South Korea, wished BTS' J-Hope a happy birthday on Instagram. On February 18, the group released a dance video on their YouTube channel (@NEURON). The four-minute 21-second-long video featured a mashup of tracks including Chicken Noodle Soup, On The Street, Daydream, Equal Sign, and more.

The video opened with On The Street, which was performed by DEAK2, Song Won-hee (STYX), Lee Chang-ju, Seong Jun, Park Min-seok, Guk Chae-eun, and Park Han-sol from the crew. MISHKA KINGZ then performed solo to Daydream, and the third track was Chicken Noodle Soup, which was performed by Neuron Crew's DXNG WXX, Lee Hwa-young, Park Si-yeon, Kim Jin-young, Kang So-hee, Kim Ha-min, and Choi Jun-gin.

The fourth track in the tribute video was MAMA and AD BOMB took the floor before the clip wrapped up with Equal Sign from J-Hope's debut solo album Jack In The Box.

The BTS ARMY was moved and thrilled by the group's kind gesture for the idol's birthday and took to social media to react to the same. Fans also speculated about whether the BTS idol is collaborating with Neuron Crew for his upcoming documentary film Hope On The Street, which chronicles the rapper's journey from Seoul's Gwangju to Gangnam.

Fans are now eager for the release of the BTS artist's upcoming documentary Hope On The Street and the catchy original soundtrack album including six OST tracks. The documentary is reported to feature the rapper traveling and engaging with dancers and performing with them "on the street." It is a visual autobiography of Neuron Crew's Jung Hoseok's journey to becoming BTS' J-Hope.

Fans recently received an exciting surprise via the agency's official X account, as they got a glimpse of the documentary ahead of its release.

Hope On The Street is set to release on March 29, 2024, at 1 pm KST.