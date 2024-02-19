"ARE WE GETTING A HOPEKOOK COLLAB?": Speculations soar high online of BTS Jungkook's collaboration with J-Hope for 'Hope On The Street'

BigHit Music released BTS J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 (VER.2 INTERLUDE) on February 19, 2024, a day after the K-pop idol's 30th birthday. In honor of the Arson rapper-songwriter's birthday, the label announced the upcoming release of the artist's second solo project which will premiere a documentary film along with a six-track album.

However, in the INTERLUDE version, BTS ARMYs noticed a blurry detail in the released images which led them to speculate an upcoming collaboration between J-Hope and Jungkook. Although extremely blurred, an X user (@winnttaebear) wrote wondering if a "HOPEKOOK COLLAB" is on its way.

"IT SAYS 'Jung Kook of BTS'": Fans spiral out as they speculate J-Hope's upcoming project will feature the BTS maknae

J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 (VER.2 INTERLUDE) is about the musician's journey through the world, meeting dance crews, and dancing with them "on the street"—as indicated by the title. Speculations run amuck online as followers suspect Neuron Crew would be featured on the project.

This theory rose from the dance group's cryptic birthday message for the BTS idol on February 16, which read,

"Waiting for the day to fly higher like a butterfly."

Meanwhile, after BigHit Music (now known as HYBE Labels) dropped the official teaser, teaser poster, and album information on February 18 and 19, it created a ruckus online. ARMYs uploaded a snippet of the particular portion on X and tweeted that it "looks like" it is written as "with Jung Kook of BTS."

Immediately the news went viral and ARMY went berserk as they flooded the social media platform with their conjectures and heightened anticipation of Jungkook's collaboration with J-Hope.

The new music record will be released accompanying a six-part documentary series, HOPE ON THE STREET, which will follow the idol's dance adventure as he goes over and encounters street dancers in Osaka, Paris, New York, Seoul, and Gwangju—his birthplace.

On March 3, 2023, the musician released a track titled On The Street featuring American rapper J.Cole before joining the military. True to both artists' predilection for energetic and socially mindful assertions, the tune has a lo-fi beat with boom-bap components and a captivating whistle loop.

The upcoming project has taken the moniker from the track and extended the rapper's artistry in narrating his dance journey over the years as it promises to take viewers through the "streets". From where it all began to the pinnacle of his success. BTS J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 docu-series is set to be released on March 28, 12 a.m. (KST).

At present, J-Hope is currently serving in the South Korean military and was promoted to Corporal Elite Soldier in November 2023. The globally acclaimed musician will return to the limelight in October 2024, after the completion of his 18-month mandatory service period.