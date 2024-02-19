"Fans getting aggressive and excreting": Internet reacts as horrible incidents take place during the 31st Hanteo Music Awards

The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards were upended by an odd event when a guest had an unfortunate mishap, sparking internet comments after the February 18 incident. Allegations circulated of an audience member apparently defecating in the standing area.

The Hanteo incident became a popular topic on X when tweets emerged on the platform stating someone was spotted defecating in the mosh area near the performers' sitting. Numerous witnesses and security personnel verified the occurrence.

Netizens were stunned when they learned about the same and other similarly horrifying occurrences at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards held on February 18, 2024, which was the final leg of the two-day musical ceremony. In this regard, one X user (@onizms) wrote:

"The deep rooted cult nature of kpop [sic] is the problem irdc."

"A fight broke out": Netizens baffled to see K-pop idols trying to calm the crowd at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards

A spectator allegedly soiled their trousers in the middle of the Day 2 schedule of the Hanteo Music Awards, leaving the crowd and the musicians shocked. According to reports, numerous fans' clothes, shoes, and valuables were also splattered in the incident. Even the idols themselves reportedly had to mask their noses due to the stench.

On February 18, 2024, the fan who defecated in the front row standing area of the Hanteo Music Awards posted on their X account (@Sunyeo511698Vip) and admitted to the mishap:

Fan who soiled in their trousers issued an apology on their X account. (Image via X/@Sunyeo511698Vip)

The person also issued a public apology and promised to reimburse impacted persons for their laundry costs:

Additionally, reports emerged that the excitement among fans reached a crescendo after ZEROBASEONE's (ZB1) thrilling performance. This quickly spiraled out of control, changing the standing area into a chaotic sea of people. Shouts of support escalated into violent disputes, with some supporters allegedly attempting to force their way closer to the stage.

The string of incidents at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards have provoked widespread criticism of the even organizers for their absence of crowd management plans.

Fans present at the event have distributed footage of idols, including Aespa's Karina, appearing worried by the escalating pandemonium, and even requesting water herself to help parched attendees. During ZB1's performance, an audience member also reportedly demanded Kim Ji-woong's dismissal from the group owing to claims of allegedly improper behaviour. This triggered a violent confrontation amongst fans in the standing area, shocking the idols, especially ATEEZ and Aespa, who saw the chaos.

During the developing chaos, members of ATEEZ, another group in attendance, also stepped in to help.

This has prompted netizens to press for responsibility from the organizers, accusing them of failing to divide the standing area into appropriate segments, which may have prevented possible dangerous situations. In addition, X account (@llilae6784) mentioned the presence of "used condoms" at the award ceremony which has further baffled attendees.

Here's how netizens reacted to the horrific incident that took place at the Hanteo Music Awards:

The awards ceremony was marred by several other uncomfortable occurrences, including NCT's noticeably delayed arrival, which sparked complaints among participants and watchers online. Due to prior schedule issues, NCT reportedly reached the venue two hours after the event began.

The Hanteo Music Awards organizers have yet to respond to the occurrences.