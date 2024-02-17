"FINALLY HE'S FREE": Fans elated as Dispatch defends ZEROBASEONE's Kim Jiwoong with forensic evidence following his attitude controversy

On Saturday, February 17, Dispatch revealed that the allegations towards ZEROBASEONE's Kim Jiwoong for his attitude controversy were untrue as they showed evidence from the Korean Forensic Service's investigation.

Recently, the idol was tangled up in a situation where he was accused of cursing or using the word 'shibal,' which translated to 'fuck' after he ended a video fan sign call. While there was no solid proof of these accusations since only the voice was heard after the idol's camera was turned off, he was still attacked with much criticism and hate comments.

However, fans have been defending the idol and stating that the lack of evidence should be considered before accusing him of something. Soon, WAKEONE Entertainment, the idol's agency, released a statement revealing Kim Jiwoong denied the accusations and said he never cursed during the video fan sign call.

However, they also added that they will take the issue with forensics to justify the idol's innocence. Soon enough, the idol's innocence was proven as Dispatch revealed that following a stream of analysis such as pronunciation, CCTV checking, on-site staff interview, etc., the idol didn't curse during the video fan sign call.

Dispatch reveals detailed evidence proving ZEROBASEONE Kim Jiwoong's innocence with his recent attitude controversy

On February 17, Dispatch released a detailed report on the different kinds of analysis they conducted to best justify the idol's innocence in the attitude controversy. The media company revealed that thirty people who purchased ZEROBASEONE albums were selected for the video fan call event on January 27 at one of the rooms at WAKONE Entertainment.

Therefore, they ran a pronunciation analysis with the CCTV in the room. They stated both the CCTV and the resonant frequency they conducted proved that Kim Jiwoong did not curse during the fan call that the netizens accused the idol of. They also did a frequency test, concluding that it was impossible to confirm the speaker of the words allegedly recorded in the netizen's video.

"Do you usually say fuck after talking to fans? I’m not sure so I’m asking other Zeroses’ thoughts."

Therefore, the confirmation of whether it was Kim Jiwoong or not, even if the words recorded on the netizen's video were legitimate, is hard to state. Lastly, Dispatch also rolled out interviews with the staff that were on-site with the ZEROBASEONE members. Dispatch said that the idol was seated as the fourth member from the right, among the line of his fellow group members, and the staff seated opposite him was interviewed.

The staff also listened to the fan call with the netizen in real-time during the interview and stated,

I don't remember the exact content of the phone call with the fan, but I can say for sure that Kim Jiwoong didn't swear. I didn't hear anything. (Source via Dispatch)

The staff also added that since he was responsible for passing the phone to the next member after the idol's turn with the fan concluded, they also didn't swear when they passed the phone from Jiwoong to the next member.

Therefore, since Dispatch has justified Jiwoong's innocence with the attitude controversy with solid and legitimate proof, fans have been relieved and settled about the issue. They've also been celebrating that the idol is finally out of the controversy and called out netizens for directing unnecessary hate toward him.