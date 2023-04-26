5 viral clips of ZEROBASEONE's Kim Jiwoong that had fans drooling

K-drama BL actor and Boys Planet contestant Kim Jiwoong, who recently debuted in the survival show's resultant group, ZEROBASEONE, has consistently been one of the highlights of the show. Right from the beginning of Boys Planet, Jiwoong has deeply impressed the audience, judges, and his fellow contestants, rightfully placing him at rank #8 in the finale of the show.

While the idol already has a solid fanbase thanks to his previous activities in BLK-dramas like Roommates of Poongduck 304, Kissable Lips, etc., the new version of himself that he showcased through the survival show as a K-pop idol was something everyone enjoyed. There have been a handful of times when Kim Jiwoong has gone viral, which mostly includes his jaw-dropping visuals and unmatched charisma.

From spectacular performances to stunning fan cams: 5 times ZEROBASEONE's Kim Jiwoong went viral

1) Jiwoong's stunning visuals during his cover of TVXQ's MIROTIC

During the very second episode of Boys Planet, the contestants had to roll out their first performance after being divided into smaller groups. Their task for that episode was to cover songs of previously released songs and Kim Jiwoong's team was assigned TVXQ's MIROTIC to perform.

hourly jiwoong @hwansplanet jiwoong viral for looking PRETTY jiwoong viral for looking PRETTY https://t.co/7pi1AG3rcV

Right from the time the idol entered the stage in his navy blue suit, everyone present was in awe at how mesmerizing he looked. While the camera continued to capture photos of his unmatched visuals even as he sat idly, he effortlessly stole the show when he performed with his group members, solidifying his place as a charismatic member.

2) Effortlessly carrying his fellow contestants on Sports Day

While Boys Planet fans have spoken about his aesthetics and charisma during the performance, they found another aspect to swoon over during the show's Sports Day. Among the several games that the contestants played to enjoy their break from the taxing events of the survival show, there was one particular game where one individual had to move all the contestants from one end to another.

nana⁰⁻¹ 🦋 @justiwoong the views?? jiwoong and keita are going viral 🤭 we cheered and smiled

the views?? jiwoong and keita are going viral 🤭 we cheered and smiledhttps://t.co/KRqIG74hzO

While the other participants attempted to move the contestants by dragging or pulling them, Kim Jiwoong effortlessly carried the members from one end to the other at a faster pace than anybody else. Though it was quite evident from his fitness and muscular physique, fans were both shocked and impressed at his insane strength.

3) Revealing his chiseled abs during Stray Kids' Back Door performance

Coming back to his amazing stage presence, Kim Jiwoong once again made fans drool with his unrivaled visuals and charisma. In the fourth episode of Boys Planet, he and his group were set to perform Stray Kids' Back Door.

🚬 @andfuckjiwoong can't wait to see jiwoong getting viral for the nth time next week~ can't wait to see jiwoong getting viral for the nth time next week~ https://t.co/9ROCgZ5rA5

Just like any other performance, the stage had the full attention of everyone present there. However, a moment that elicited the greatest shouts from both the viewers and the other participants was when Jiwoong lifted his shirt and bit the end of the same, revealing his chiseled abs.

4) His ending fairy for the Boys Planet contestant's first performance, Here I Am

It's no secret that Kim Jiwoong has won a spot in fans' hearts right from day one with his new persona as a K-pop idol. However, the artist has a long history of bagging admirers. Before the premiere of Boys Planet, Mnet released a performance video of their own song, Here I Am, introducing all the 93 contestants participating in the show.

While the video tried to accommodate screentime for all the contestants there, there was only one member to whom the ending fairy was given, which was none other than Jiwoong. Despite it being his first day as a trainee on the survival show, the idol stole the show where the video received over 905 K views.

5) His charismatic performance for MONSTA X's Love Killa

Although Kim Jiwoong has always been known for his jaw-dropping performances, one of his and his group's most exuberant performances has to be MONSTA X's Love Killa. As soon as he stepped in with his full red cropped suit, fans knew it was going to be a performance that'll go down in Boys Planet's history.

kye @zhaomien P08: KIM JIWOONG: love killa… he did what needed to be done and did a little extra too P08: KIM JIWOONG: love killa… he did what needed to be done and did a little extra too https://t.co/qfoZsclJAi

Jiwoong completely shook the audience with his overflowing charisma and dance moves. Even his fellow contestants were absolutely impressed by the way he carried the performance, holding the viewers' attention to the fullest. Naturally and rightfully, the performance won the title for the episode.

With Kim Jiwoong debuting in ZEROBASEONE, fans can't wait for more viral clips as he kickstarts his promotional schedule with the group.

Poll : 0 votes