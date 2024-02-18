From BTS' Jimin, Jungkook to Stray Kids: A complete list of winners at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards

The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards (more commonly referred to as the Korean Music Awards) concluded on Day 2 of the two-day award ceremony. The 31st Hanteo Music Awards winners for the first day of transmission have been announced. Wins from BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung, along with NewJeans and Stray Kids, among others, kicked off the celebration.
The event took place at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, on February 17, 2024, and was scheduled to continue on February 18 with an additional and final keynote address for the year. TVXQ's Changmin was the host for the event, which features a diverse group of K-pop stars. The roster for the winners was derived based on the data from the Hanteo Chart along with the online voting from fans globally.
31st Hanteo Music Awards: A complete list of winners
The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards, which was held on February 17 and 18, witnessed performances such as Sorry, Sorry by Just B (an original song by Super Junior), Billlie performed The Boys, and an original score by Girls' Generation, aka SNSD. Tempest performed on the iconic Grammy-nominated track Dynamite by BTS, and Viviz performed on Untie and Maniac, among other artists.
Here's the complete list of winners at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards:
Grand Prize - Best Artist (Daesang): NCT DREAM
Grand Prize - Best Song (Daesang): IVE (I AM)
Grand Prize - Best Performance (Daesang): Stray Kids
Grand Prize - Best Album (Daesang): SEVENTEEN
Artist Of The Year (Bonsang): BTS' Jimin, BTS' Taehyung, BTS' Jungkook, NewJeans, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, ZEROBASEONE, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, Aespa, TXT, G-(I)DLE, LE SSERAFIM
Global Artist Award - Europe & Africa: BTS' Taehyung
Global Artist - South America & Oceania: BTS' Jimin
Global Artist in Asia & North America: TXT
Global Generation Icon: Aespa
Special Award - Ballad: Parc Jae Jung
Rookie of the Year - Male: ZEROBASEONE
Rookie of the Year - Female: tripleS
Top Global Performer: ATEEZ
Global Rising Artist: KISS OF LIFE
Legend Rock Icon: YB
Best Trend Leader: Aespa
Next Worldwide Artist: RIIZE
Blooming Performance Group: 8TURN
Popular Band Artist: DAYBREAK
Global Outstanding Artist: NMIXX
Hanteo-Choice K-pop Male Artist: VANNER
Hanteo-Choice K-pop Female Artist: Billlie
WhosFandom Award: Lim Young Woong's (HERO GENERATION)
Favorite Vocal Performance: Kim Jae Hwan
Emerging Artist: VIVIZ, TEMPEST
Favorite Band Performance: LUCY
Popular Global Group: Kep1er
Favorite Crossover Group: Libelante
Blooming Star: JUST B
Special Award - Virtual Artist: PLAVE
Popular Solo Artist: Jeong Dong Won
Special Award - Trot: Young Tak
Special Award - Band: Xdinary Heroes
Post Generation: Lee Chan-won
Popular Performance Group: VIVIZ
For the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards, voting began on January 4 (excluding WhosFandom and Global Artist) on the Whosfan app and will end on January 17, 2024. The WhosFandom Award candidates were revealed on November 29, 2023, via the Whosfan official Twitter account, and voting for the Top 40 began on the site from December 1 to 4, 2023.
Meanwhile, the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards bidding for the Top 16 to Finale via the Whosfan app began on December 11, 2023, and ended on January 5, 2024. The full roster of contenders for the Global Artist Award was revealed on December 11, 2023, and voting commenced on that day and closed down on January 17, 2024.