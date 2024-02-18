From BTS' Jimin, Jungkook to Stray Kids: A complete list of winners at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards

The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards (more commonly referred to as the Korean Music Awards) concluded on Day 2 of the two-day award ceremony. The 31st Hanteo Music Awards winners for the first day of transmission have been announced. Wins from BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung, along with NewJeans and Stray Kids, among others, kicked off the celebration.

The event took place at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, on February 17, 2024, and was scheduled to continue on February 18 with an additional and final keynote address for the year. TVXQ's Changmin was the host for the event, which features a diverse group of K-pop stars. The roster for the winners was derived based on the data from the Hanteo Chart along with the online voting from fans globally.

31st Hanteo Music Awards: A complete list of winners

The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards, which was held on February 17 and 18, witnessed performances such as Sorry, Sorry by Just B (an original song by Super Junior), Billlie performed The Boys, and an original score by Girls' Generation, aka SNSD. Tempest performed on the iconic Grammy-nominated track Dynamite by BTS, and Viviz performed on Untie and Maniac, among other artists.

Here's the complete list of winners at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards:

Grand Prize - Best Artist (Daesang): NCT DREAM

Grand Prize - Best Song (Daesang): IVE (I AM)

Grand Prize - Best Performance (Daesang): Stray Kids

Grand Prize - Best Album (Daesang): SEVENTEEN

Artist Of The Year (Bonsang): BTS' Jimin, BTS' Taehyung, BTS' Jungkook, NewJeans, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, ZEROBASEONE, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, Aespa, TXT, G-(I)DLE, LE SSERAFIM

Global Artist Award - Europe & Africa: BTS' Taehyung

Global Artist - South America & Oceania: BTS' Jimin

Global Artist in Asia & North America: TXT

Global Generation Icon: Aespa

Special Award - Ballad: Parc Jae Jung

Rookie of the Year - Male: ZEROBASEONE

Rookie of the Year - Female: tripleS

Top Global Performer: ATEEZ

Global Rising Artist: KISS OF LIFE

Legend Rock Icon: YB

Best Trend Leader: Aespa

Next Worldwide Artist: RIIZE

Blooming Performance Group: 8TURN

Popular Band Artist: DAYBREAK

Global Outstanding Artist: NMIXX

Hanteo-Choice K-pop Male Artist: VANNER

Hanteo-Choice K-pop Female Artist: Billlie

WhosFandom Award: Lim Young Woong's (HERO GENERATION)

Favorite Vocal Performance: Kim Jae Hwan

Emerging Artist: VIVIZ, TEMPEST

Favorite Band Performance: LUCY

Popular Global Group: Kep1er

Favorite Crossover Group: Libelante

Blooming Star: JUST B

Special Award - Virtual Artist: PLAVE

Popular Solo Artist: Jeong Dong Won

Special Award - Trot: Young Tak

Special Award - Band: Xdinary Heroes

Post Generation: Lee Chan-won

Popular Performance Group: VIVIZ

For the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards, voting began on January 4 (excluding WhosFandom and Global Artist) on the Whosfan app and will end on January 17, 2024. The WhosFandom Award candidates were revealed on November 29, 2023, via the Whosfan official Twitter account, and voting for the Top 40 began on the site from December 1 to 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards bidding for the Top 16 to Finale via the Whosfan app began on December 11, 2023, and ended on January 5, 2024. The full roster of contenders for the Global Artist Award was revealed on December 11, 2023, and voting commenced on that day and closed down on January 17, 2024.