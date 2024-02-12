"We know that's hard work": Fans ecstatic as Kim Taehyung emerges as #2 richest K-pop idol and #1 richest BTS member

Kim Taehyung recently emerged as one of the richest K-pop idols of 2024. A list by Netizens Report Magazine revealed that he was the second wealthiest idol in the K-pop community and had a net worth of $40 million. As per the publication, he ranked after his recent collaborator, IU, who topped the list with a net worth of $45 million.

The BTS idol and IU's joint project, the Love Wins All music video, recently became the talk of the town. The video received widespread acclaim from fans worldwide, propelling the artists to the top of numerous charts.

The recently released data featured in this magazine is reportedly calculated on the basis of international polling and surveys and revealed bi-annually. The news left fans excited as they took to social media platforms like Twitter to comment on Kim Taehyung's new feat.

BTS' Taehyung's net worth reportedly stands at $40 million

On February 12, news regarding BTS' V and his significant economic success surfaced online. Netizens Report Magazine, known for calculating insights and social trends of celebrities worldwide, recently released a list titled The Richest Kpop Idols Of 2024. Taehyung secured the second spot on this list, boasting an impressive net worth of $40 million. This also positioned him as the wealthiest BTS member of the year.

V has amassed a considerable fortune through music sales, endorsements, and investments. With BTS' success, including chart-topping albums, sold-out world tours, and brand partnerships, V's net worth has soared over the years. Taehyung's individual endeavors, such as acting, modeling, and other solo projects have also contributed to his wealth.

The idol's debut solo album Layover broke multiple sales records and sold 2,101,974 copies in its first week. With this, it set a new record for the highest first-week sales for a solo album on the Hanteo sales platform. V's recent collaboration with IU on Love Wins All also won the hearts of fans across the globe.

Among the BTS members, V emerged at the top of the list. Jungkook ranked in third place with a net worth of $35 million, while J-hope and Suga ranked in fourth and fifth position, respectively, with a net worth of $30 million each.

Fans took to the comments section of @Taehyung_india_'s tweet and reacted to the news. They congratulated V and believed that he "deserves everything." They also commented on IU and V ranking at the top of the list and were over the moon about the duo setting records together.

While IU and Kim Taehyung topped the list, Jungkook, J-hope, and Suga followed. Jennie and Lisa ranked in sixth and seventh place, respectively, with a net worth of $25 million each, while Jisoo ranked at number eight with a net worth of $20 million. Sehun, whose net worth is reportedly $20 million ranked in ninth place and the list ended with Jackson Wang, whose net worth stands at $15 million.

