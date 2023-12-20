"Most loved idol": Fans celebrate as BTS' Jungkook becomes one of only 3 idols to enter the top 10 of Gallup Korea's 'Singer of the Year' list

BTS member Jungkook has made history in the recent survey conducted by Gallup Korea as one of the only three K-pop group members to enter the top ten of the Year-End Singer of the Year list as a solo artist. Known for his astonishing vocals and performing skills, the septet's maknae has been on a record-breaking spree since his solo debut in July this year.

Gallup Korea's Year-End research is widely known for its accuracy in identifying significant figures from different fields. In terms of music, NewJeans, BTS, BLACKPINK, and other musicians were honoured with the release of the 2023 Singer of the Year list.

Since Jungkook joined Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation and G-Dragon of BIGBANG as the only solo act to do so, this has become one of the most discussed topics among K-pop fans in South Korea. Celebrating this remarkable milestone on social media, a fan referred to him as the “most loved idol”.

“Korea's national treasure”: Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook enters the Gallup Korea's Singer of the Year list

The Gallup Korea survey known as Artists Who Illuminated 2023 was completed by 5262 respondents from South Korea, except the Jeju Island region. The respondents were asked to pick their top three favorite artists of the year.

The Standing Next to You singer reached the rank No. 8 with over 5.6 percent of votes cast by the general public. With this, he is the only K-pop idol who entered the list as a member of BTS as well as a solo artist in 2023.

Previously BIGBANG member G-Dragon entered the top ten in 2013 and Girls’ Generation leader Taeyeon in 2021, making the BTS maknae overall the third artist to achieve this significant feat.

Highlighting the success of his career as both a K-pop group and soloist, fans shared their thoughts on social media. Fans also pointed out that Jungkook has managed to win over the hearts of the Korean people and gain acceptance, despite releasing his solo album in English.

BTS and Jungkook on Gallup Korea's Artists Who Illuminated 2023 list

Jungkook's hit solo debut song Seven is not only loved by international fans but also by Korean listeners as it ranked No. 2 on the Song of the Year list. Moreover, BTS as a group ranked No. 2 on the Singer of the Year list with an impressive 18.3 percent.

The septet also displayed their huge impact on the fans, as their groundbreaking English single Dynamite ranked No. 10 on the Song of the Year list. This has marked Dynamite's fourth consecutive year in the top ten.