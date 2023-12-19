“Reaching new heights every day”: Fans ecstatic as the BTS' Jungkook sets a Guinness record for most No. 1 hits on the official MENA chart

BTS member Jungkook created history with his recent accomplishment on the official MENA charts as the first artist to get maximum No. 1 hits on his solo songs. Taking the Middle Eastern and North African music chart by storm, Jungkook has proven his enormous popularity among music listeners in the region.

This feat has earned him a Guinness World Record for the most number of music tracks debuting at No. 1 on the official MENA chart. His widely famous songs Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You helped him achieve this remarkable milestone.

Excited fans took to social media to celebrate this moment saying, “Reaching new heights every day”.

Expand Tweet

“BAGGING RECORDS AFTER RECORDS!!”: Fans reacted to BTS’ Jungkook earning a Guinness World Record

Expand Tweet

The weekly top 20 chart, gathers data from 13 countries including Qatar, Jordan, Algeria, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and many more. The official MENA chart is the first-ever accredited music chart in the region launched back in November 2022.

The record dated December 7, 2023, confirmed that the Still With You singer is the first artist to reach No. 1 on the chart with his solo songs released this year. This is a memorable achievement for the singer, as many musicians and artists reached No. 1 but BTS maknae is the only one to have multiple songs reaching rank one.

Fans on social media shared their reactions to this achievement, expressing their pride in the Euphoria singer. They trended phrases like, "HISTORY MAKER”, and “GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HOLDER”, on X. Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following the Guinness World Records’ official website, 3 songs remained No. 1 in the Official MENA Chart. South Korean Jungkook accomplished this during the week ending December 7, 2023. Seven (feat. Latto; 20-27 July), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow; 5-12 October), and Standing Next to You (9-16 November) have reached No.1 on The Official MENA Chart and stayed there for two weeks in 2023.

Jungkook's Solo Music Journey

Ever since his debut as a solo act on July 15, the BTS member has been shining across major international music charts. His single Seven accumulated over 15 million streams on Spotify creating the record for the highest number of streams for an opening day by a male artist.

The singer released his highly anticipated album GOLDEN in the English language on November 3. On December 15, the album surpassed 2 billion listens on the music service platform Spotify. Within 42 days of its release, this musical piece became the fastest album by an Asian act to achieve this feat. It is also the first album by a K-pop solo act to reach this milestone.