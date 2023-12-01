“Spoiler alert I swear”: Fans in a frenzy as BTS’ Jungkook follows Usher, Ariana Grande, Justin Beiber, Olivia Rodrigo, & more on TikTok

BTS member Jungkook's TikTok activity has sent fans into a frenzy as he followed multiple Western musicians Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Usher, and more. Jungkook has been very active on the social media platform TikTok and fans note every move he makes on the platform and this one has excited them.

ARMYs on social media are expressing their thoughts about this activity hoping for a collaboration with some of the artists. While some said that he is randomly following celebrities on TikTok, common fans of these artists believe this could be a hint for a possible collaboration saying, “Spoiler alert I swear”.

“HE IS KOOKING”: BTS ARMYs’ excited as Jungkook follows renowned musicians on TikTok

On December 1, fans noticed an unusual activity on the BTS maknae's TikTok, they pointed out that he had begun to follow Usher, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, and the American pop music group ARJ. This news spread like wildfire as many fans believed he could be signaling something big.

Jungkook visited Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour concert in 2019 and even revealed how he was inspired by her show. At that time, he tweeted,

“I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!”

Fans are on cloud nine as they direly wish for a collaboration.

Meanwhile, the Kiss Me More singer Doja Cat had also once mentioned Jungkook back in 2022. While she was playing an online video game she brought up his name which led many ARMYs to believe he could be her BTS bias. Many fans also manifest a collaboration between Olivia Rodrigo and the 3D singer saying, “Hate You (Jungkook’s song) is so Olivia Rodrigo coded”.

It is a known fact that the Euphoria singer is a huge fan of the Canadian singer Justin Bieber. He has performed several covers of Justin Bieber's songs. The Kid LAROI song TOO MUCH, which Justin Bieber co-wrote, also included the BTS maknae. Fans speculate it could be a hint at a possible collaboration between the two.

However, nothing regarding the assumptions made by fans has been confirmed by the BTS member’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC.

“We just got Usher a few hours ago”: Fans on Usher and Jungkook's collaboration

On November 3, the Seven singer dropped his solo album GOLDEN which received immense love from fans and listeners across the globe as he entered the pop music scene. He collaborated with multiple talented musicians like DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Latto, and Jack Harlow for his solo music.

He dropped the Usher remix of the titular tune Standing Next to You on December 1 which has been garnering attention from millions of fans. He had previously released another remix of the same song featuring Justin Timberlake.