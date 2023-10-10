“This is not a coincidence”: Fans react hilariously as they spot the resemblance of BTS’ Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN’s design to a famous brand

BTS' Jungkook's anticipated first solo album, GOLDEN, is scheduled to be released on November 3, 2023, according to the official announcement by the artist's agency, BIGHIT MUSIC. He will release three concepts for his physical album copies: Shine, Solid, and Substance. The cover design has a sophisticated gold trim and comes in green, blue, and off-white variations.

However, the CDs and the famous Scotch whisky label Johnnie Walker seem to have much in common. Fans observed that the whisky brand is also available in a various variants, such as Gold Label, Blue Label, and Green Label, quite in tandem with the BTS idol's album covers. A fan, @cloudbtsy, said:

"this is not a coincidence huh" (via X translation)

This further sent the BTS ARMY into a laughing riot as they devised ways to tease Jungkook. During his Weverse LIVE broadcasts, Jungkook has often been spotted consuming this particular brand of whiskey.

"What if it comes with the paired whisky bottle": Fans tease BTS' Jungkook with their shenanigans

On October 5, 2023, at 12 am KST, BTS's Jungkook unveiled the first collection of concept images for his impending debut solo album GOLDEN—Shine. Followed by the second collection—Solid, on October 6, 2023. He released his third concept image for his upcoming solo album GOLDEN on October 7, 2023, much to the joy of the internet K-pop community.

However, the uncanny resemblance of the concept CD covers with the whisky brand was the highlight for the BTS ARMY. Not only did they tease the BTS megastar, but some fans even stated that they would create Instagram reels on this topic.

Nevertheless, fans further observed that Jungkook's tattoos were seen in the backdrop of the third concept photoshoot, SUBSTANCE, for his impending debut solo album, GOLDEN. While wearing a pair of denim trousers, a sleeveless white V-neck t-shirt, and a bottle green bomber jacket, Jungkook seemed stylish.

However, the walls behind him were covered with the tattoos "0613" and "Winners never quit," which are part of his personal collection. For those who are not acquainted, BTS made their debut on "0613"—July 2013. This detail piqued the curiosity and speculation of many fans who stated that the BTS member has meticulously prepared every detail of his debut solo album promotions and concepts.

Meanwhile, as per the official promotion schedule of GOLDEN, the tracklist will come out on October 16 at 12 am KST, and the poster for the album's main track will be released on October 17 at 12 am KST. However, from October 21, 2023, BTS Jungkook will release one track every day till October 30, 2023, while the main title track will be released on November 3, 2023.

GOLDEN is announced to have a total of eleven songs, including the previously released singles by the BTS maknae SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).