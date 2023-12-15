"MAIN POP BOY": Fans celebrate as BTS' Jungkook's “GOLDEN” becomes first album by K-pop soloist to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify

BTS member Jungkook made history on Friday, December 15, 2023, as his first solo album, GOLDEN, surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify. By doing so, GOLDEN has become the first album by a K-pop solo artist to achieve this feat. It is also the fastest studio album by an Asian artist to make this achievement.

BTS’ golden maknae is known for his ethereal vocals and infectious music, proven by his debut single, Seven. As the song received love from millions of fans across the globe, fans waited patiently for his solo album, which was released on November 3. The album has accumulated 2 billion listens on Spotify within two months of its release.

Excited fans took to social media to express their pride in the singer by calling him “MAIN POP BOY.”

“You just can't get enough”: BTS fans react to Jungkook's Golden surpassing 2 billion streams on Spotify

Making his debut in the pop scene on July 15 with the groundbreaking song Seven, Jungkook has effortlessly broken multiple records. The song crossed 15,995,378 filtered streams on the first day of its release, marking it as the highest number of streams accumulated by a male artist within 24 hours on Spotify.

On December 15, only 42 days after its release, GOLDEN, the singer's first solo album amassed over 2 billion listens on Spotify. The BTS maknae has established himself as a prominent figure in the pop music industry, and with this astonishing achievement, he continues to create new records.

Fans have showered their love for his solo music; they revealed that they enjoy his album and can not get enough of it. Fans could not keep calm and took to social media to celebrate his latest milestone. Here are some of the reactions:

Jungkook's Standing Next to You - Usher Remix

On December 1, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped a remix version of Jungkook's Standing Next to You featuring American singer-songwriter Usher. To many fans' surprise, the 3D singer also prepared a performance video for the remix featuring Usher before enlisting in the military.

The performance video of Standing Next to You - Usher Remix was dropped on December 15, garnering flattering remarks from fans as the two stars demonstrated their killer dance moves. From a balance of hot and cool on the screen to wholesome moments in the behind-the-scenes clips, fans gushed over Usher and the Euphoria singer's friendship.

After completing his solo music promotions, the BTS maknae and Jimin started their basic military training on December 12. According to the septet's agency, Jimin and Jungkook will continue their mandatory service in the same base through the buddy system.