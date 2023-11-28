"Ended everyone”: Fans enthralled as Jungkook becomes the highest soloist and 2nd artist overall after BTS on Hybe Artists Power Ranking

Jungkook of BTS took over the internet once again with his remarkable achievement. The Euphoria singer has become the biggest solo act on the HYBE Artists’ Power Ranking list. The singer has shown his impact on the global audience with his unmatched talents and infectious music.

The BTS maknae made his debut as a solo artist on July 14 with the single Seven featuring American rapper Latto. Ever since his solo debut journey began, the singer has been dominating international music charts.

Fans on the X are expressing their hearts and their pride for the singer. One of the fans wrote, “Ended everyone”.

“JUNGKOOK's POWER and IMPACT are on another level”: Fans reacted to BTS’ members’ outstanding achievement

According to the research conducted by Mirae Securities Asset Research Centre, Jungkook has taken over the second spot on the HYBE Artists’ Power Ranking. The Standing Next to You singer is the only solo artist among the Top 5 and he is also the only BTS member to achieve this feat.

Jungkook debuted as a solo artist in the year 2023, but his global dominance has been evident tracing back to 2019. Fans highlighted the 5 years of data collected for this study making this milestone even more special as proving the singer's impact on fans all across the world.

Excited ARMYs are expressing their love and support for this as they proudly celebrate this iconic achievement. Take a look here:

Dropping his highly anticipated solo album GOLDEN on November 3, Jungkook is receiving only love from his fans and listeners as he stepped into the world of Pop music. The singer has achieved the highest score for a solo artist in the album category with 13 points.

The Dreamers singer scored 20 points in the digital songs category, 20 points in the visibility and awareness category, and 0 points in the touring category. Fans also pointed out that the 3D singer has attained almost full scores in multiple categories despite not holding a solo concert yet.

With 53 points overall, he received the best score for a solo artist and came in second place after his own group.

More on Jungkook's achievements

The BTS member has established himself as one of the most musical acts in the industry by making unprecedented records. The Still With You singer was recently acknowledged by Music Grotto for his absolutely mesmerizing singing skills.

The Left & Right singer receives praise from his group members for his skills. He has been named as one of the World Class Singers with Perfect Pitch along with artists such as Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and many more.