"Sold out King": BTS' Jungkook sells out his older brother's owned brand outfit GRAFFITIONMiND following his appearance at Gimpo International Airport

BTS member Jungkook has proven his star power yet again and caused yet another clothing item to be sold out. On November 23, Bangtan's maknae was spotted at the Gimpo International Airport with Jimin. The duo were flying to Japan to film for their travel documentary which they are planning on releasing as their joint venture.

BTS' Jungkook was spotted wearing a stylish hoodie. However, this hoodie isn't a regular one, it is "RLoveLution Hoodie“ from GRAFFITIONMiND‘s 2023 Fall/Winter SPREADYOUTH collection. For those unversed, The brand GRAFFITIONMiND belongs to none other than Jungkook’s brother, Jeon Jung Hyun.

The beige color hoodie with an empowering design was immediately sold out, according to the brand's official website. This can be attributed to Jungkook's immense star power.

"Sold out King", ARMYs coined the phrase in response to Bangtan's maknae selling out the stylish hoodie from his brother's brand.

BTS' Jungkook's fans react to him causing his brother's brand to sell out online

BTS' Jungkook may be one of the biggest K-pop idols and one-seventh of arguably the biggest boyband in the world, BTS, but he has proven time and again that he is also a devoted son to his parents and a loving younger brother to his older brother.

For those unaware, Jungkook also has an older brother Jeon Jung-hyun who is three years older than BTS' Jungkook. While fans aren't aware of what he does exactly for a living as K-pop idols are extremely protective of their families, and not much information is available.

However, Jeon Jung-hyun has a public Instagram account where he shares his artwork, a talent that he shares with his famous younger brother. Hence, it comes as no surprise that he owns a clothing brand showcasing quirky and eclectic designs, with BTS' Jungkook fronting the brand.

Notably, he was spotted wearing a beige “RLoveLution Hoodie“ from GRAFFITIONMiND‘s 2023 Fall/Winter SPREADYOUTH collection. According to an update on the brand’s website, the hoodie has been sold out, and it's all thanks to BTS' Jungkook. Check out fan reactions below.

Notably, BTS' youngest member Jungkook's black jacket was also from his brother's brand RLovelution Work Jacket, Denim cargo pants, a Balenciaga black bag, and green sneakers from Japanese brand Mihara Yasuhiro.

This isn't the first time, the GOLDEN singer has worn outfits from his brother's self-owned brand. Jungkook has proudly flaunted dazzling outfits - jackets, hoodies, and t-shirts by GRAFFITIONMiND on numerous occasions including practice sessions and Weverse livestreams.

ARMYs are hopeful of a potential future collaboration between the SEVEN singer and his older brother, Jeon Jung-hyun.

Fans are aware that both the brothers are immensely talented with a knack for design and drawing and hopefully, the idol sensation will put his drawing talent to good use and launch a collection in his own name in the future as well.

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin will release a travel documentary after six years

BTS' maknae Jungkook and Jimin had last collaborated on GCF or GOLDEN CLOSET FILM's Tokyo vlog where the maknae filmed Jimin enjoying the beauty and landscape of the Japanese capital back in 2017.

Fans are ecstatic to learn that the Busan boys are collaborating for a second time on a travel documentary as a special content for ARMYs.

The 3D singer had teased the idea of shooting a travel vlog with Jimin on episode 21 of SUGA's online chat show Suchwita and fans are happy that this will finally come to fruition and be Jikook's (Jimin and Jungkook) special farewell gift to ARMYs before they enlist in the military. More details regarding the travel vlog will be shared in a later update.