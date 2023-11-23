“My Jikook heart”: Fans ecstatic as BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook reportedly leave for Japan together on an official schedule

On November 23, BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook were spotted leaving for Japan together through Gimpo International Airport. BTS's Jimin and Jungkook—also known as Jikook to their fans—made a chic entrance at the airport wearing matching black costumes with most of their faces hidden. This was their first public appearance since revealing that they would shortly be enrolling in the military.

For those unversed, on November 22, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that the remaining BTS members RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V have initiated the process for enlisting in the military which means they will be called to serve in the Korean military anytime soon.

The members are busy completing their impending work commitments and spending time with each other before they embark upon their mandatory military service. It seems like BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook are looking forward to collaborating once before they enlist in the military.

ARMYs are happy to see the Busan boys heading to Japan together. "My Jikook heart", one of the fans wrote accompanied by crying emoticons. Notably, BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook both hail from Busan, the second largest city in South Korea.

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook are reportedly filming a travel documentary in Japan

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook are reportedly traveling to Japan to shoot for their travel documentary which they intend to film together. For those unversed, the GOLDEN singer had teased about filming a travel vlog with the FACE singer when he made his second appearance on SUGA recently.

On the November 8 broadcast of Suchwita, SUGA revealed that BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook traveled to the U.S. together and called him there. When asked what it was about, the SEVEN singer revealed that they were camping in the U.S. as the Like Crazy singer had wished to do a fun travel variety show with Bangtan's maknae.

It seems like BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook are continuing their fun travel vlog shoot in Japan now. Perhaps it's a multi-part series like their Bon Voyage series but just with Jikook? Or it could be a docu-film with multiple locations in the United States, South Korea, and Japan. Only time will tell.

Nevertheless, ARMYs are excited about Jikook's travel vlog and have taken to social media to share their euphoric reactions.

Previously, Jikook filmed GCF or GOLDEN CLOSET FILM in Tokyo back in 2017 where they explored the streets and beauty of the Japanese capital city, giving ARMYs enjoyable content. With the confirmation of this travel vlog, it will mark BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook's first time filming a travel vlog together in six years.

ARMYs are lauding the members' efforts to film and record as much content as possible before they enlist in the military so that fans don't miss them for the next two years. Notably, RM is planning on releasing a new song, album, or collaboration and teased something special by launching a new Instagram account as well.

Taehyung is reportedly planning on releasing a new song with the American singer-songwriter Umi and shared spoilers of him recording a groovy song in the studio. BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook too have interesting solo schedules.

The Promise singer had recently flown to Budapest on a personal schedule. Fans believe it is to record a new music video. Bangtan's maknae recently wrapped the promotional activities for his debut solo album GOLDEN and is also planning on releasing a solo docu-film next.

ARMYs trend 'Protect Jimin and Jungkook' after they receive death threats

While ARMYs were happy to see the Busan boys at the Gimpo International Aiport, ARMYs were concerned for the members' safety after they received multiple death threats from Sasaengs on X, making ARMYs anxious.

For those unversed, Sasaengs are stalker fans, and on November 22, an account with the handle name @jeanhwi tweeted that if the Serendipity singer visits Bangtan's maknae in Japan, she will not spare his life.

ARMYs immediately alerted HYBE and banded together to report the stalker account and pleaded for Jikook's safety. More information regarding Jikook's travel documentary and HYBE's plan of action against dangerous stalker fans will be revealed in due course of time.