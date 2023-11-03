"Open the door": BTS' Jimin and V make a hilarious special appearance during Jungkook's Weverse livestream

On Friday, November 3, BTS' Jungkook went live on Weverse to spend some time with his fans following the release of his first solo album, GOLDEN. While the idol spent his livestream interacting with fans and answering questions, BTS' V made a special appearance in the comments. The idol said he and Jimin were outside Jungkook's house and asked him to open the door.

"Jimin and I are going to your house now. Open the door," V said.

V also kickstarted his own livestream that showcased him and Jimin supposedly standing outside the idol's house. However, he soon ended the livestream. When the SEVEN singer read the comment, an immediate smile appeared on his face. However, he commented that they shouldn't come to his house right now because he hadn't cleaned it in a while.

Fans adore BTS' Jimin and V as they make a special appearance during Jungkook's Weverse livestream

Jungkook kickstarted his Weverse livestream to get fans' reactions to his recently released solo album, GOLDEN. While playing the song in the background, the idol discussed various topics about his album. However, he was soon distracted when he noticed V's comments on his livestream. V commented:

"Jung-kook ah. Hey Jeon Jungkook. Look at the screen. Jimin and I are coming to your house. Open the door."

Soon, V also kickstarted his own Weverse livestream, saying they were on their way. Though it only lasted about seven seconds before Jimin ended the livestream, saying they shouldn't disturb Jungkook's broadcast, fans guessed the two were outside Jungkook's house.

When the GOLDEN artist finally noticed the comments, he momentarily smiled but immediately started to panic, saying that they shouldn't come to his house right now since it's not clean. Soon, the idol also turned off his livestream since he thought Jimin and V might be drunk, and he didn't want the broadcast to become chaotic.

"Ayy! Don't come. No! Don't come! I didn't clean the house, okay? Would they really come? I shouldn't say that. Just come then. Got it? I have to turn off the live broadcast because they might show up. I think they met up and drank. I want to end it in a chill way tonight," the GOLDEN artist said.

The idol then ended the livestream after asking fans to enjoy and support the album while taking care of themselves. Following the end of the livestream, fans couldn't help but talk about how adorable the whole interaction was. They also thought it was hilarious that Jimin and V randomly stopped by the idol's house.

In other news, fans have been in love with GOLDEN, which has Standing Next To You as the title track. While the music video for the title track was both show-stopping and extremely impressive, fans were equally enthusiastic about the other songs that came with the album.

As fans continue to send much love and support to the album, they also eagerly await the upcoming promotions that the idol will be rolling out.