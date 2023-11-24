"This moment": Fans emotional as the teaser trailer of 'Monuments: Beyond the Star' docuseries highlighting V, Jungkook & Jimin's trip to the beach

BTS' Jimin trip to the Busan beach in the winter of 2021 has been a coveted topic among BTS fans. The latest teaser trailer gives a glimpse of the eight episodes documenting the behind-the-scenes of the supergroup laced with struggles that are often unseen by the world under the spotlight.

However, a particular sequence from the montage captured the ARMYs' attention. The part of the clip shows Jungkook, Jimin, and Taehyung, aka V, on their trip to the Busan beach years ago.

The upcoming docuseries has been a highly anticipated piece of art that the fans have been waiting for. The official teaser trailer of the docuseries encapsulating the life of the seven members for over a decade premiered on November 24, 2023. Fans have waited for a long time to partake in the coveted lives of the seven artists collectively known as the global phenomenon, BTS.

Meanwhile, the group's devoted followers took to Twitter and began posting "this moment" messages when they discovered the documentary may feature footage of them from the momentous journey.

"Gonna cry": Fans get emotional as the teaser trailer hints at including footage from Jin's enlistment & the trip of the V, Jimin, Jungkook to the beach

The footage in the upcoming Disney Plus docuseries is from November 2021, when Jimin visited his hometown in Busan and posted a picture of himself at the beach on Weverse. He was accompanied by his bandmates Jungkook, Taehyung, and J-Hope. On his Weverse post, Jimin had written, "I want to go back again," as translated by an X user, @btstranslation7.

Meanwhile, fans further noticed that the latest teaser trailer of the upcoming docuseries has a photo from Jin's enlistment in its picture collage. An X user and a fan, @btschartsdailyc, noted it, tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "Beyond The Star Documentary will also show Jin's military enlistment. Oh god, we are not ready for this."

Another fan, @bts07ddaeng, accounted and wrote on X, "Oh my goodness nah this documentary series gonna be phenomenal, we getting bangtan interviews, talk abt their entire 10 yrs career, recordings, I'm so excited for this."

The latest teaser trailer of the upcoming docuseries, slated to release on December 20, 2023, has evoked several emotions within the fans, and with the announcement of BTS' Namjoon aka RM, Taehyuhng aka V, Jimin, Jungkook's commencement of the enlistment process two days back had been tumultuous for the fandom.

Naturally, the BTS ARMYs took to Twitter, presently X, and let their hearts and emotions out as they wrote, "Gonna cry when they show it."

According to a press release by BigHit Music (now HYBE) on November 21, 2023—when they released the first official teaser of the upcoming documentary—the eight episodes from the docuseries will provide an in-depth exploration of their professional journey, shedding light on the numerous hurdles and disappointments they encountered along the way to become the best.

Further details on the members' personal lives and inner thoughts are also anticipated. Hence, fans are waiting on pins and needles for the iconic series to premiere worldwide on December 20 on Disney Plus.

In other news, Park Jimin of BTS has been speculated to film his upcoming music video during his visit to Budapest on November 15, 2023. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Like Crazy artist to release a new album since his debut solo album was released on March 24, 2023.