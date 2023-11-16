"So it's really happening": Fans speculate BTS Jimin might film a music video following his departure from Incheon Airport to Budapest

Park Jimin of BTS fame sent his fans into a frenzy as he was seen leaving for Budapest from the Incheon Airport in Seoul on November 16, 2023. This ties up with the vocalist mentioning that he is working on a new project during his 'Special Talk' Weverse LIVE presentation for Jimin's Production Diary on October 30, 2023.

The BTS fandom soon took to the internet to speculate about the reason for the journey. ARMYs suspect that the singer and songwriter might have flown to Budapest to film a music video for his upcoming project.

Fans are on cloud nine as speculations about Jimin's upcoming album flood the internet

The speculations surrounding the music video were further heightened as the BTS ARMY saw an Instagram story of LUMPENS—a video production house owned by the Art Director Choi Yong-seok—at Budapest McDonald's outlet on the same day of the Like Crazy singer's departure.

Furthermore, an X account, @userforjimini uploaded a post stating that the backup dancers from BigHit Music are also at the Incheon airport.

Less than a month ago, BTS member Jungkook had flown to Budapest to film the music video for his solo album's title track, Standing Next To You, which was directed by Tanu Muino. As a result, fans took Twitter by storm and trended hashtags 'HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JIMIN,' 'Budapest,' 'Jiminie,' and 'Blonde Jimin.' With over 72.5K collective retweets and posts on all four hashtags, ARMYs made it a worldwide trend on Twitter (now X).

Meanwhile, another fan, @pjmdomination, hypothesized a different reason for the Like Crazy singer-songwriter flying to Budapest, and wrote, "Since it's an online event for BBMAs maybe he's filming Set me free Pt2 performance on a grand scale over there in Budapest or it could be for his new single."

However, other fans had a similar view that this travel could mean a possible music video for the singer's forthcoming new music.

To add some context, ARMYs started speculating that the Filter singer is working on new projects when the singer teased the subject during his Weverse LIVE on September 1, 2023. It was also on the same day when the singer-songwriter made an appearance at the Lady Dior exhibition in Seoul.

Additionally, during the 'Special Talk' program, when the BTS singer fielded questions from his fans, he mentioned working out religiously and being very busy. On being enquired further about what keeps him busy, the singer said that he plans to leave it to their imaginations. Evidently, this has fanned speculations regarding his forthcoming music projects.

Furthermore, the three-time Grammy-winning musician Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic made a revelation on a fan's tweet on November 7, 2023, when he mentioned having already recorded "something" for the Like Crazy singer. This further escalated ARMYs' suspicions of the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's upcoming music before the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, the BTS idol and the singer and songwriter behind the well-acclaimed solo album FACE, performed on a TikTok dance challenge with SHINee's Taemin on the latter's latest release, Guilty.