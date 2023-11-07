“PJM2 IS COMING”: Fans euphoric as speculations about BTS Jimin and Ryan Tedder collaborating for a song runs wild

Park Jimin swept the internet on November 7, 2023, as the news of Ryan Tedder reportedly collaborating with the BTS megastar spread like wildfire online. It began when Tedder commented on a fan's tweet on X (formerly Twitter). When the record producer was asked to do a song collab with BTS Jimin, he wrote that he had even completed the recording for it:

"Already did :) just finished recording it."

As expected, fans of the Like Crazy singer-songwriter razed social media with speculations about the song and started trending "PJM2 IS COMING."

For the unversed, American singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder is a songwriter, composer, and record producer along with being an outstanding singer. He leads the pop-rock group OneRepublic as their lead vocalist.

Additionally, he has composed music for various heavyweights in the industry, such as Miley Cyrus, One Direction, Adele, Ellie Goulding, Beyoncé, P!nk, Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, and Lady Gaga.

Fans take X by storm as they speculate BTS Jimin's upcoming album release

On October 30, 2023, during a live discussion program on Weverse, labeled "Special Talk with Jimin," the Like Crazy singer-songwriter made an astonishing announcement to the Bangtan fandom, as he hinted at conducting a solo concert in the future.

He also addressed a range of topics and touched upon messages from his followers during the Special Talk. He disclosed that he is now exercising diligently, attending a variety of classes, and working hard. He continued on to point out that the ARMYs are assuming he must be working hard on some new projects, but he would rather leave everything up to their imagination.

This further fanned speculations of the BTS megastar's upcoming album in collaboration with Ryan Tedder. Furthermore, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter is supposed to announce his military enlistment date by the end of 2023 as per HYBE's official statement, hence, fans have made suppositions in regard to the singer releasing another album before he enlists.

Needless to say, the BTS ARMY flooded X, with the hashtag "JIMIN IS COMING" trending worldwide.

On November 10, 2022, prior to Jimin's debut solo album release of FACE (which arrived on March 24, 2023) Grammy Award-winning music producer Austin Owens posted a picture with the Like Crazy singer-songwriter on his official Instagram account. This made fans hope for a supposed collaboration between the two, but the chatter died down as nothing came to fruition for almost a year.

Later, on October 13, 2023, during the Weverse LIVE when Jimin came online to celebrate his birthday with the BTS ARMY, Namjoon made an unannounced entry to the LIVE, thrilling their fans even more. During the LIVE, Kim Namjoon aka RM highlighted that Jimin is working hard on some projects and urged their fans to show love and support to the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's future endeavors.

Evidently, all this has ignited speculations that have been running wild on the internet realm as the BTS ARMY waits on pins and needles to see one of their favorite idols release another album.