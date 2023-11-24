"CRYING SO HARD": BTS' fans react to Jimin and Jungkook's displaying protective friendship at the Gimpo International Airport

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, also known as Jikook, have showcased their strong and solid friendship and brotherhood yet again, and ARMYs are loving their bond. On November 23, Jikook were spotted at Gimpo International Airport, flying to Japan to reportedly shoot for a travel documentary they had been planning on doing for a long time now.

ARMYs and the paparazzi present were happy to spot Jimin and Jungkook collaborating after a long time. However, what warmed fans and onlookers present was the display of their protective friendship.

The numerous videos and pictures posted online showed instances like the Like Crazy singer watching over Bangtan's maknae or the My You singer reciprocating by taking care of his older brother.

"CRYING SO HARD," a fan wrote in response to Jimin putting a protective arm around Jungkook at the crowded Gimpo International Airport.

Jimin and Jungkook look out for one another amid threats to their personal safety

On November 23, Jimin and Jungkook were spotted together at Gimpo International Airport, a day after BIG HIT MUSIC announced that the remaining BTS members had initiated their military enlistment process and would be enlisting anytime soon.

The ARMYs are convinced Jimin and Jungkook are utilizing this time to film and record as much content as they can before they have to go. Hence, they flew to Japan to shoot for their impending travel vlog, which they intended to release sometime after their enlistment.

Fans were happy to learn that Jimin and Jungkook were looking out for each other at the crowded airport, despite being surrounded by bodyguards and heavy security.

Based on numerous pictures and videos doing the rounds online, fans noticed the Promise singer resting his head on the golden maknae's shoulder or the SEVEN singer keeping a watchful eye on his hyung. ARMYs are particularly warmed to see Jimin and Jungkook's protective friendship after the former received death threats from stalkers and haters.

For those unversed, on November 22, an individual who goes by the username @jeanhwi allegedly threatened the Serendipity singer that if he followed the GOLDEN singer to Japan, she would not spare his life. The repeated threats alerted fans who reported the account to HYBE and demanded the agency take immediate action.

Hence, ARMYs were initially worried about spotting Jimin and Jungkook together at the airport. However, fans were relieved and warmed to witness the tight security surrounding them at the airport and Jikook showcasing their strong and protective friendship and brotherhood.

Although HYBE hasn't announced their official plan of action yet regarding the death threats the Like Crazy singer has been receiving, fans are hopeful that in a couple of days, the hater will be dealt with, similar to how BIG HIT MUSIC recently handled Taehyung's obsessive stalker and handed over the woman to Seoul police.

This isn't the first time Jimin and Jungkook have filmed some fun content together. Notably, Jikook filmed GCF, or GOLDEN CLOSET FILM in Tokyo back in 2017, where they explored the streets and unexplored beauty of the Japanese capital city, giving ARMYs enjoyable content. Now, with this new travel vlog, it marks their first piece of collaboration in six years, making ARMYs ecstatic.

What are Jimin and Jungkook up to these days?

The remaining four BTS members—RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook—are busy completing their impending work commitments before their military enlistment. Each member is committed to giving ARMYs a farewell gift before their departure—either a new song, music video, collaboration, album, or fun vlog.

Besides their travel vlog, Jikook are working on releasing some solo content as well. The Euphoria singer released a new remix of his hit single 3D in collaboration with popstar Justin Timberlake, which was released today. The golden maknae has always lavished praise on Justin Timberlake and called him one of his musical idols, hence, fans are happy with this collaboration.

On the other hand, the Filter singer recently visited Budapest to reportedly film a music video. Fans believe it is his farewell gift to them.

More information regarding Jikook's future activities will be unveiled at a future date.