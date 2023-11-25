"Are we expecting something here?": BTS' Jungkook's fans anticipate that he might perform at 2023 MAMA Awards after they spot his crew in Tokyo

BTS' Jungkook is currently stationed in Tokyo, Japan and fans believe this is because of the 2023 MAMA Awards. On November 23, Bangtan's maknae and Jimin were spotted flying to Tokyo via Seoul's Gimpo International Airport. It was reported that the duo plans on releasing a travel documentary in collaboration with each other.

However, eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed that BTS' Jungkook's dance crew had also flown with him to Tokyo. Notably, one of his crew members, who goes by the username @soiwonnnn on Instagram, shared a video of the dance crew grooving on the maknae's b-side track Please Dont Change feat DJ Snake from his debut solo album GOLDEN. He captioned the video "#teamjk IN TOKYO" and the post soon went viral online.

ARMYs speculate that BTS' Jungkook might be performing at the 2023 MAMA Awards, which are scheduled to be held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan this year. They believe that this would explain why his crew is stationed in Tokyo as well.

Fans have been reacting to the speculation with enthusiastic and hopeful comments as they hope to see the idol performing at this year's MAMA Awards.

Expand Tweet

"Something is cooking there" - BTS' Jungkook's fans speculate that he will perform at 2023 MAMA Awards

Expand Tweet

On November 22, BIG HIT MUSIC shocked ARMYs by announcing that the remaining members - BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, V, and RM have initiated their military enlistment process and will enlist in the military soon.

On the same day, the SEVEN singer posted a heartfelt letter dedicated to ARMYs and confirmed the news. He stated that he will be enlisting in the military in December. He also thanked ARMYs for their unwavering love and support for him over the years and promised to return with his fellow BTS members in 2025.

The BTS members are now trying to pack in as much as they can for ARMYs before their enlistment. While RM is completing his impending projects and making public appearances, V is currently on vacation with his Wooga squad friends, and BTS' Jungkook and Jimin are currently in Japan reportedly filming for their travel vlog together.

Additionally, based on @soiwonnnn's video on Instagram, ARMYs are anticipating that the 3D singer might perform at the 2023 MAMA Awards, which will be held on November 28 and 29 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Fans are speculating that this might be his last stage performance before he enlists in the military. They hope that the idol performs his hit singles including SEVEN, 3D, Standing Next To You and Please Don't Change among others.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This comes after Mnet's business department head Park Chan-wook revealed to Korean media outlet MK Sports that they were doing their best to bring BTS' Jungkook to this year's MAMA Awards.

"We will officially share an additional announcement if that aspect is decided. It is difficult to say at the moment,” Chan-wook said.

Expand Tweet

ARMYs are hoping that the Golden Maknae collaborates with Justin Timberlake or DJ Snake to deliver a scintillating last performance before he enlists in the military. Notably, the 2023 MAMA Awards will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on November 28 and 29 with the theme for this edition being 'One I Born.'

Actor Park Bo-gum and soloist Jeon So-mi will be hosting this year's MAMA Awards. BTS' Jungkook has been nominated in the following categories -

Best Male Artist

Best Dance Performance Male Solo - SEVEN (feat Latto)

Best Collaboration - SEVEN (feat Latto)

Best Music Video - SEVEN (feat Latto)

Song of the Year - SEVEN (feat Latto)

Artist of the Year (Daesang)

BTS' Jungkook wins GIANT POP STAR Award at the 2023 Melon Music Awards

Expand Tweet

The Standing Next To You star bagged his first major award at this year's Korean Music Awards. The Golden Maknae won in the GIANT POP STAR category at the 2023 Melon Music Awards and the "JUNGKOOK GIANT POP STAR" trophy plaque says:

"The artist, Jungkook is given this award as he achieved to be the giant pop star that he aimed to be."

More information regarding his future projects will be unveiled at a later date.