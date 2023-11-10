"There's this very special bond": BTS' Jungkook talks about wanting to have a friend-like equation with the group's fanbase ARMYs

In the latest interview with Apple Music 1, BTS' Jungkook revealed that he wants to have a friend-like equation with the group's devoted global fanbase, ARMYs. On November 9, Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe flew down to Seoul to speak to Bangtan's maknae Jungkook about his new album GOLDEN, his expectations from his solo career, BTS' plans to reunite in 2025, and finally, ARMYs.

When asked what he loves about the dynamic between BTS and ARMY, BTS' Jungkook delivered a detailed and thoughtful response. His answer confirms that Bangtan and their beloved global fanbase, ARMYs, share a special bond and that he wants an easygoing, friends-like equation with the group's fanbase.

Expand Tweet

The golden maknae shared that even though BTS and ARMY have a co-dependent relationship, both parties are supportive and benevolent towards each other, and that's special.

"There's this very special bond and also a sense of depending on one another that I think is very special."

BTS has long been known to be one of the K-pop groups closest to their fans, and ARMYs have reacted positively to Jungkook's response regarding the relationship between Bangtan and their fans.

BTS' Jungkook revealed he would like to have authentic and comfortable conversations with ARMYs

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jungkook is winning hearts for his mature and thoughtful response to the wonderful equation Bangtan shares with ARMYs. The SEVEN singer detailed a long and intricate answer to Zane Lowe's question, and he began by sharing a Korean saying, "You follow your friends to Gangnam."

This expression roughly translates to the fact that most relationships are one-sided. However, the relationship between BTS and ARMY is a two-way street, where the Butter singers care about their beloved fandom as much as the fans do for Bangtan, and one isn't sure as to who is following who.

BTS' Jungkook admitted that Bangtan and their devoted fanbase, ARMYs, share a special and significant bond. He would love to share authentic and meaningful conversations with ARMYs.

"And then going beyond that, I want to have authentic and comfortable conversations with ARMY. At the end of everything, the real me."

Furthermore, the Dreamers singer reiterated that there's a line that must not be crossed between artists and their fans. However, he would love to forge a friends-like equation with ARMYs within the confines of their equation and maintain the rules of decency.

"Honestly, there's a line a singer shouldn't cross with the fans. But of course, I won't cross that line. I will be courteous to the fans. But if anything, just like a friend you can talk to about anything. So I think there's something like that with my fans."

Expand Tweet

ARMYs are touched by BTS' Jungkook's warm words and have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their fond reactions to his thoughtful answer.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is no secret BTS' Jungkook is one of the most amiable and affable K-pop idols. The 3D singer debuted at 15 as the youngest among seven members and he has grown up alongside the group's ever-growing fanbase.

ARMYs are protective of the golden maknae for the same reason and have often indulged in his parasocial activities and enjoyable Weverse livestreams, such as watching him fall asleep in the middle of a livestream.

BTS' Jungkook records highest first-week sales for GOLDEN in Hanteo history

Expand Tweet

With his debut solo album, GOLDEN, BTS' Jungkook is touching new heights in his solo career. The 11-track all-English album was released on November 3, 2023, continues to break records.

For the week ending on November 9, the Hanteo chart, one of Korea's prominent music charts, sold a staggering total of 2,438,483 copies of GOLDEN. With this, the golden maknae has set a new record for the highest first-week sales by a solo artist.

Previously, he broke his bandmate V's record for the highest first-day and first-week sales of any solo album in Hanteo history. On the day of its release, the maknae sold 2,147,389 copies of GOLDEN, surpassing V's 1,672,138 copies for Layover.

More information regarding BTS' Jungkook's future activities and military enlistment will likely be unveiled soon.