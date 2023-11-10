"I felt the void of them not being next to me": BTS' Jungkook dishes on missing his members & desire to reunite in 2025

BTS' Jungkook emotionally confesses to missing his band members and that he cannot wait for the septet to wrap up their mandatory military duties and reunite in 2025. The golden maknae made this emotional confession in Apple Music's special interview with New Zealand-based radio DJ, live DJ, television presenter, and record producer Zane Lowe.

When asked about his thoughts on Bangtan and them reconvening as a group in 2025, BTS' Jungkook delivered a sentimental statement, confessing that he indeed misses his older members a lot, especially when he has to go for promotional interviews or eat meals by himself.

The years 2022–2023 were the first time since BTS debuted that the members halted their group activities temporarily to pursue their solo activities. Hence, BTS' Jungkook confessed that he missed having his older members around.

"We were always together so many years that I felt the void of them not being next to me. you know, I miss them."

BTS' Jungkook believes the synergy of Bangtan and 2025 will be incredible

In the same interview, BTS' Jungkook revealed that while he understands that ARMYs are impatiently waiting for the group to reunite in 2025, he doesn't think it's too far along in the future.

The Euphoria singer explained that because the members have halted their group activities temporarily to pursue their solo careers at the moment, they feel the absence of their fellow members even more, and ARMYs feel the same.

Fans are counting the days until the year 2025, when all the members will have wrapped up their military and solo commitments and reconvened as a seven-member group again. Furthermore, BTS' Jungkook chimed in that because all seven members are not promoting together, the wait for the septet to reunite seems long and endless.

However, the Standing Next to You crooner assured fans that the synergy of BTS in 2025 will be incredible, and he will be looking forward to it.

"I think the synergy of BTS in 2025 will be incredible. I am so looking forward to it."

ARMYs have taken to X to share their views on the golden maknae's statement and revealed they cannot wait for BTS' much-awaited reunion in 2025.

In a past interview with the American publication Variety, BTS' Jungkook spoke about BTS' much-awaited reunion in 2025. When asked if the temporary break from group activities allows him some time for rest or if sleep continues to evade him, BTS' Jungkook tactfully responded by stating that "rest' can be interpreted in different ways. For some, it's time off work, and for others, it's learning a new skill or focusing on bettering their craft. After this period, when BTS' reconvenes, they will be better versions of their past selves.

“I think it’s important that we all take some time off like this for us. And after this period, I think we’ll be even greater BTS.”

Notably, ARMYs even joked that if BTS were to do a world tour in 2025, there would be a bloodbath to acquire tickets for their concerts, as the Butter singers continue to climb the ladder of success.

BTS' Jungkook dishes on the septet's plans of releasing the second edition of HYYH in 2025

In an exclusive interview with the media outlet Bloomberg, Bang PD confirmed BTS' plans to reconvene as a full group in 2025 and release the sequel to their 2015 album HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life.

For those unfamiliar, the HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series, or Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa trilogy series, as said in Korean, was the third extended play released by BTS on April 29, 2015. The nine-track album was released in two parts, with I Need U as its lead single and Dope as a promoted follow-up single.

HYYH, as it is popularly addressed in the media, will mark its ten-year anniversary in 2025, the year the group reconvenes. Bang PD confirmed that the Dynamite singers are planning to take this story forward with a sequel to HYYH in 2025.

In a recent interview with Korean media outlet Newsen, BTS' Jungkook confirmed the septet's plans to release a second edition of HYYH when the members reunite, as the album is very close to Bangtan and ARMYs hearts, and he cannot wait to record music on the new HYYH album and share it with ARMYs.

More details regarding BTS' Jungkook's future plans and promotional activities will be unveiled at a later date.