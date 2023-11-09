What is BTS Jungkook's net worth? 

The youngest BTS member, Jungkook's net worth amounts to approximately $24 million, as per The Economic Times. The net worth of an individual refers to the value of the assets owned by them after eliminating the liabilities that they owe.

Given the success of the BTS members in the music industry despite their ongoing group hiatus, the solo releases of the members have effectively added to their net worth.

Jungkook released his solo debut with his single, SEVEN (feat. Latto) on July 14, 2023. On November 3, he released his first solo studio album, GOLDEN, which included eleven tracks.

While it has barely been a week since the album's release, the enthusiastic engagement from the masses has already promised a fruitful outcome and added to the idol's net worth.

What's BTS' Jungkook's net worth? All you need to know about the value of the K-pop idol's assets

In 2022, following the announcement of the BTS members' group hiatus due to the fulfillment of their mandatory military enlistment, the members embarked on their solo careers. After all BTS members have successfully made their official solo debut, the group's youngest member, maknae, most recently rolled out both his solo debut and first studio album, GOLDEN.

In addition to the idol's successful music career with his two singles, SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), and his solo album, the idol also carries several other assets through his brand deals, partnerships, etc.

Here's a list of all the brands that the idol and other BTS members are partnered with, which contributes to Jungkook's net worth:

Hyundai

Samsung

Louis Vuitton

Puma

Crocs

Coca Cola

Snickers

McDonald's

Apart from the group brand endorsements, the idol has also participated in several solo campaigns, such as his recent naming as the global brand ambassador of Calvin Klien.

Jungkook also collaborated with FIFA, (The Fédération Internationale de Football Association), for the 2022 World Cup, and rolled out the special track created for the collaboration, Dreamers, as the opening act of the ceremony in Qatar.

Moreover, the idol has also collaborated with international artists for his pre-debut solo works, such as his feature in Charlie Puth's Left and Right. Jungkook was also the voice for the theme song of BTS' webtoon release, 7 Fates: Chakho, which was produced by his fellow member, SUGA.

Additionally, there exist his solo tracks released within BTS' discography such as Euphoria, My Time, Begin, etc., which naturally added to his net worth.

With respect to physical assets, the idol owns a five-storey building in Itaewon which is approximately valued at 7.6 billion KRW, and the property spreads up to 1161.04 square meters. Additionally, the idol also bought a Mercedes Benz GT63S in 2020, which amounts to $2 million.

Moreover, Jungkook has also flaunted his luxury brand collections during his FIFA opening act such as the Versace 2022 F/W Collection Barocco Silhouette Bomber Jacket which costs $14,775, and Versace’s 2023 S/S Runway Inside Jacket, and Medusa Biggie Cargo Pants which amounts to, $1,424.66, etc.

Here's the net worth of the other BTS members, as per The Economic Times:

RM -$20-22 million

V - $20-22 million

Jimin - $20 million

SUGA - $25 million

j-hope - $24-26 million

JIN - $20 million

When all of Jungkook's assets—including his several physical properties and his achievements in the music industry—combine, his net worth totals $24 million.