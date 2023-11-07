BTS's Jungkook chooses his favorite between Gojo and Sukuna (and Jujutsu Kaisen fans can't keep calm)

Jujutsu Kaisen and BTS fans have new information to rejoice on as the K-pop group member Jungkook recently revealed that his favorite anime is Jujutsu Kaisen. With that, he started imitating the chant for Domain Expansion. Soon after, he revealed that out of Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, he prefers Gojo.

Gege Akutami's manga series is in its final arc while the anime is currently releasing episodes from its second season. The manga is now focusing on its final battle after Sukuna and Gojo's fight concluded. As for the anime, it is currently adapting the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: BTS Jungkook reveals that he prefers Gojo over Sukuna

Expand Tweet

Following the release of his first solo album, Golden, BTS Jungkook conducted a special listening party for the same. During the listening party, Jungkook revealed that his favorite anime is Jujutsu Kaisen.

Right after that, the K-pop idol started imitating the chant for activating Domain Expansion, but started chuckling mid-way through it. Sometime after that, the BTS member shared that between Gojo and Sukuna, he prefers Gojo.

Expand Tweet

While Jungkook does prefer Gojo in the anime, seemingly unbeknownst to him, the strongest sorcerer has already lost against Sukuna. When everyone was led to believe that Gojo won against Sukuna, an afterlife scene hinted at Gojo's death at the hands of the King of Curses. Soon after, the manga revealed that Sukuna had used his Dismantle technique to cut Gojo in two.

While BTS is currently on a hiatus as a group, its other members are also known to watch anime like Naruto, My Hero Academia, Haikyuu, Attack on Titan, etc.

How fans reacted to Jungkook revealing his favorite anime

BTS and JJK fans on social media rejoiced upon learning that Jungkook's favorite anime is Jujutsu Kaisen. Many fans had manifested it and were glad to learn that their two favorite worlds, i.e., K-pop and Anime, had finally collided with each other.

Here are some of the reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans believed that it only made sense for Jeon Jungkook, who is abbreviated as JJK, to be a fan of the anime, given the series' title also gets abbreviated as JJK. However, the K-pop idol declaring the same was shocking to fans as they did not expect him to make such an announcement during his listening party.

Nevertheless, fans were glad to be part of the listening party as they got to hear Jungkook try and imitate Domain Expansion's enchantment. Fans went so crazy over the audio clip that they started listening to the same on repeat.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.