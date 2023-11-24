"This is so Jungkook coded": Fans swoon over the BTS member as the GOLDEN behind-the-scenes preview drops

Jungkook of BTS is all over social media, as fans cannot keep calm over his cuteness. BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the preview clip of a behind-the-scenes video of the album GOLDEN, and the ARMYs are going feral over the maknae's behavior.

The Seven singer dropped his first-ever solo album on November 3 and also released the marvelous music video for Standing Next to You. He is now set to show the fans how this musical piece came to be after the album's successful release.

Fans are swooning over the singer's adorable behavior captured in the preview. One of the ARMYs on X expressed their love for the idol and stated, “This is so Jungkook coded."

“The meme has evolved”: Fans left laughing after seeing the preview of Jungkook's GOLDEN behind-the-scenes

Fans pointed out how one of the scenes in the clip reminded them of the Euphoria singer's fist-in-the-mouth meme, adding the telephone element to it. He is one of the most loved K-pop idols in the world, and ARMYs call him many adorable names as they find him cute.

However, during his solo debut era, the BTS member showed a very distinct side of himself as a musician and individual. Also, he prefers to not be called "cute." Meanwhile, the latest preview clip has been garnering attention from fans for the wholesome moments shared by the 3D singer.

Also, he was seen playing with the tassel attached to his jacket and showing his moves. Many fans confessed that it is difficult not to call him cute after watching him collect confetti and play around the telephone.

Fans believed the GOLDEN era was over after hearing the news of his military enlistment. Some are also celebrating that it is not over yet since the release of the latest content by the agency. They are eagerly waiting for the full behind-the-scenes video.

Jungkook was recently spotted flying to Japan

BTS member Jungkook was spotted at the Gimpo International Airport along with his bandmate and close friend Jimin. The two stars are reportedly flying to Japan to film a travel documentary series.

Previously, on November 22, it was revealed that four BTS members, including Jungkook, had begun their mandatory military enlistment process. He wrote a heartfelt letter to fans on the Weverse app, confirming the same. The enlistment date is yet to be announced by the group's agency.

Before the Seven singer leaves to serve his nation, he dropped the remix version of the song 3D, featuring pop singer Justin Timberlake. Also, on November 24, 3D (Justin Timberlake Remix) was made available on all major music service platforms, and fans are already in love with this track.