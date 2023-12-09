“Don't forget that he's a wooga too”: Fans go wild as BTS’ Jungkook clowns Choi Woo-shik’s "Blood Sweat & Tears" mistake from Jinny’s Kitchen episode

BTS’ Jungkook is all over social media, as he recently went live on the worldwide fan community app Weverse. The Standing Next to You singer was heard singing his very popular song, Blood Sweat & Tears, during the live video.

However, what caught everyone's attention was that he was singing a completely different version of Blood Sweat & Tears, and it seemed to have been heard before. Many fans highlighted that Jungkook was singing a mistake made by actor Choi Woo-shik on a recent Jinny's Kitchen episode when he said "remove" instead of "tears" for Blood Sweat & Tears.

Leaving fans in laughter, Jungkook kept entertaining the fans who joined his live video session. Fans reacted to this hilarious moment by saying:

“Don't forget that he's a wooga too."

“They will tease him forever!”: Fans reacted to BTS’ Jungkook singing Choi Woo-shik’s Blood Sweat & Tears mistake

On December 8, the BTS maknae turned to Weverse live to interact and catch up with ARMYs. During the latest live, he shared some wholesome yet hilarious moments with ARMYs. One of the moments was when he was heard singing Blood Sweat & Tears.

Jungkook was not on screen, however, fans heard him sing Blood Sweat & Tears, but it was in Choi Woo-shik's style. The Still With You singer sang "Blood Sweat & Remove," which was a mistake made by the actor since he could not remember the name of the song in Jinny's Kitchen.

Actor Choi Woo-shik is a part of the infamous Wooga Squad along with Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, PeakBoy, and BTS’ V. Previously, Jungkook was spotted hanging out with Wooga Squad following the VIP screening of Park Seo-joon’s film Dream.

The 3D singer is all set to fulfill his national duties alongside his bandmate Jimin, and many fans are emotional as they are not ready to bid him farewell. Jungkook is known for going live often to chat with fans, and so many will miss him dearly once he enlists.

Choi Woo-shik forgot BTS’ song Blood Sweat & Tears

The Our Beloved Summer star was featured in the variety show Jinny's Kitchen with Kim Taehyung, Park Seo-joon, and Jung Yu-mi. In an episode with Producer Na Yeong-seok, the singer failed to remember his friend Kim Taehyung’s song Blood Sweat & Tears.

Choi Woo-shik was asked a question where he was supposed to guess the name of the song or complete a sentence initiated by Na PD. When Na PD gave him “Blood Sweat" for the question, the actor gave an unexpected answer.

He made a funny mistake and said "remove" instead of "tears" for Blood Sweat & Tears. Making Park Seo-joon roll on the floor while laughing, and Jung Yu-mi instantly responding with “Tears." Kim Taehyung’s reaction was one to remember, as he gave his friend a hilarious side-eye.