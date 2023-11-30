"Really is the coolest person ever": Fans swoon as BTS’ Taehyung sports a biker jacket as he returns to South Korea following his overseas schedule

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, is going viral on social media with his latest appearance at the Incheon International Airport on November 30. The Layover singer returned to his home country South Korea after completing an overseas schedule in London.

Following his return, the idol has set the internet ablaze with his airport fashion, slaying a leather jacket with his casual fit. Sending his fans, aka ARMYs, into a frenzy, Kim Taehyung has yet again captured the hearts of netizens with his visuals.

Delighted with his fresh look, fans of Kim Taehyung took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower compliments on the Slow Dancing singer, with one fan nothing that he “really is the coolest person ever.”

“BIKER TAEHYUNG”: BTS’ V receives new name from fans after his latest airport look

BTS' V returned from London on November 30, and the singer was welcomed by fans at the airport while he showcased another one of his iconic looks. It is reported that he was filming a music video in London, although nothing regarding the same has been confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC.

Kim Taehyung also shared a few glimpses of himself at the airport on his individual social media account. Following one of his Instagram stories, the singer was seen virtually waving at his audience, with the caption in Korean, “Yo What's Up?”

The Rainy Days singer was seen sporting a biker jacket over a caramel brown layered wool sweatshirt with blue jeans. Kim Taehyung wore his headphones while he walked through the airport, seemingly enjoying music with a white mask on. Fans feel he rocked this minimal look that was complemented with brown gloves and his backpack.

Fans of the idol cannot seem to stop talking about how visually mesmerizing Kim Taehyung looked. ARMYs highlighted that the caramel brown sweatshirt was from the luxurious Parisian brand Maison Margiela, while his vintage noir leather jacket is from Mythic Legend Daytona 73.

Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out that a similar sweatshirt was previously worn by the eldest member of the septet. Jin had worn a gray sweatshirt by the same brand, which prompted fans to call the two idols brothers.

More about BTS' V's recent activities

BTS members are making headlines for their mandatory military enlistment announcement. Previously, Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA began their services. Now, the remaining four members, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook have also initiated the process of enlistment.

According to reports, members V and RM will begin their basic training on December 11, following which, Jimin and Jungkook will also said to start their training from December 12. However, nothing regarding the same has been confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC.

The agency has stated that it would be difficult to confirm the details of the BTS member's military services. Many fans also await the agency's announcement about the Yet to Come singer's enlistment date.