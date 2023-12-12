"I will see you soon JK": Charlie Puth pens a heartwarming message for BTS' Jungkook on his enlistment day

BTS member Jungkook enlisted in the military service along with Jimin on December 12. To fans' surprise, American pop star Charlie Puth took to the X to express his gratitude towards the BTS maknae while bidding him farewell.

Charlie Puth and the Seven singer joined hands for the popular song Left & Right in 2022. Jungkook performed the song with him virtually at the TikTok In The Mix performance on December 11. The clips from the concert went viral on the internet and fans appreciated the BTS maknae for performing the song before his enlistment.

Charlie Puth penned a heartwarming message for the Standing Next to You singer on the X. He reflected on their friendship while expressing his eagerness to perform with him in the future saying,

"I will see you soon JK."

“CHARLIE YOU ARE SO SWEET”: Fans reacted to Charlie Puth's message for BTS’ Jungkook

Known to be a big fanboy of Charlie Puth, the BTS maknae covered his song We Don't Talk Anymore back in 2017. He was able to perform with his idol on stage together at the Genie Music Awards a year later on the same song.

This extended into a wholesome friendship once they collaborated on the song Left & Right in 2022. They shared some amazing moments while filming the official music videos. The song was a huge hit on the music charts and fans wished for the two stars to perform it live, it became a reality only recently.

Fans have expressed their gratitude towards the Light Switch singer for looking out for their idol:

To wish his friend well, Charlie Puth shared a Tweet on the X and also revealed that the 3D singer wished this to be his last performance before his enlistment.

The Attention singer wrote,

"I want to thank Jung Kook for joining us on stage virtually last night. It is a very full circle moment- from discovering his WDTA cover, to performing together in 2018 for the first time, and he wanted his final performance was with me! I feel very lucky and I can’t wait to perform with him again when he is back. Thank you to BTS and the BTS army for all the love and support always. I will see you soon JK."

After the live performance at the TikTok In The Mix concert, Jungkook entered his designated base for his military training on December 12.

This marked his last live performance before he began his national duties. Following the latest update on BTS’ X account, J-Hope and Suga were spotted at the site to bid Jimin and Jungkook farewell.