"JUNGKOOK SINGING LEFT AND RIGHT?": Fans taken by surprise as BTS' Maknae performs with Charlie Puth at the TikTok In The Mix concert

BTS member Jungkook took the internet by storm as he performed his popular song Left & Right with pop singer Charlie Puth. The two stars collaborated on this bubbly pop tune back in June 2022 and finally performed it live together at the TikTok In The Mix concert on December 10.

The Standing Next to You singer joined the concert through VCR as he could not be present in person to perform in front of the audience. However, with this delightful surprise fans could not keep calm.

Many fans took to the X (formerly Twitter), to share their excitement, confirming if this was real, as they asked, “JUNGKOOK SINGING LEFT AND RIGHT?”.

“Nothing is boring when it comes to stanning JK”: Fans reacted to Jungkook's Left & Right performance with Charlie Puth

On December 10, TikTok held its In The Mix concert at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, which was streamed live for audiences across the globe. Artists Charlie Puth, Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, and many more performed on the show.

One of the most unexpected collaboration stages took place during the concert when Jungkook joined Charlie Puth live through TikTok VCR. The two singers are known for their hit song Left & Right and they finally performed it together.

Fans were caught off guard by this performance as the 3D singer is gearing up to fulfill his national duties. He will soon enlist for his mandatory military service along with his group member Jimin. Seeing this happen, fans quickly rushed to social media to express their happiness over this surprise collaboration.

Here's how the fans reacted:

They highlighted how following him as an artist could never be boring as he has been active on Weverse live sharing unforgettable moments with fans. Inducing much excitement among ARMYs, the Seven singer showed his powerful and heavenly vocals blending well with Charlie Puth’s mesmerizing voice.

Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s collaboration

The Euphoria singer has always been a Charlie Puth fan which was evident through his soulful covers of the song We Don't Talk Anymore. Both singers collaborated for a stage performance at the Genie Music Awards in 2018 for the same song. Their relationship extended when they joined hands for the song Left & Right in 2022.

Charlie Puth previously held a concert in Seoul, South Korea from October 20-22. Known for their wholesome friendship, the American singer performed Jungkook's solo debut song Seven on his second night for his fans. He expressed his gratitude and admiration for the BTS member while adding a pinch of his style to the song, giving the pop song a ballad feel.