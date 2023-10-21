"LOVE THEIR FRIENDSHIP": Fans react as Charlie Puth performs BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN at his concert in Seoul

BTS' Jungkook earned a special shoutout from his musical idol Charlie Puth at the latter's concert in Seoul on October 21, 2023. The latter is currently on his Charlie Live Experience tour and is scheduled to perform at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome) from October 20 (Friday) to October 22 (Sunday).

Saturday marked the second day of Charlie Puth's Seoul concert and he surprised ARMYs by singing BTS' Jungkook's hit Billboard-topping single SEVEN. Notably, SEVEN marked Bangtan's maknae's official debut solo release and marked his first-ever collaboration with American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee.

ARMYs in the crowd were enthralled to see Charlie Puth give SEVEN his own melodious twist by replacing the foot-tapping beats with catchy vocals, charming the audiences.

Fans of the duo are elated to see Charlie Puth sing SEVEN and took to Twitter to express how much they loved the friendship the two stars share.

"Sweet of him to sing JK's song" - BTS' Jungkook's fans are touched as Charlie Puth sings SEVEN at his concert

ARMYs are aware of the fact that BTS' Jungkook is a fan of American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. He has mentioned during countless interviews that the Attention singer is his musical idol and that he wants to collaborate with him.

BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth marked their first unofficial collaboration on the latter's popular song We Don't Talk Anymore at the Genie Music Awards in 2018 in South Korea. This was the first time the duo met in person and even clicked pictures together, sending the internet into a frenzy.

The Euphoria singer and Charlie Puth officially collaborated for the first time for Left and Right, a b-side release from the latter's third studio album of the same name, written by the Attention singer and Jacob Kasher Hindlin.

The collaboration solidified their friendship and ARMYs hope for BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth to perform SEVEN and their hit song Left and Right on stage on the last concert day of the latter's concert, which happens to be on October 22, Sunday.

Fans of the duo flooded social media with their reactions to Charlie Puth singing SEVEN during this concert and thanked him for his kind gesture.

Interestingly, post Charlie Puth's Seoul concert on Saturday, an unnamed fan claimed on their social media account that they bumped into BTS' Jungkook at a restaurant in Seoul. In pictures shared by the maknae's fanbase @Daily_JKUpdate, the Dreamers singer can be seen signing an autograph for the fan and their family.

ARMYs are now speculating that the Left and Right singer may have quietly attended Charlie Puth's Seoul concert on October 21, which prompted the latter to dedicate SEVEN to him. However, this is merely a claim and has not been confirmed.

Previously, BTS' Jimin gave the Light Switch singer a warm welcome by sending him a signed CD of his debut solo album FACE. Charlie Puth sent him a message of gratitude for the same, leaving fans over the moon.

BTS' Jungkook and Cha Eun-woo dance to SEVEN in new TikTok video

BTS' Jungkook recently became the talk of the town after he and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo joined hands to perform the former's hit summer single SEVEN. The duo was seen dancing in the corridor of a house, matching energy and steps, as they sent fans into a frenzy. They also shared laughs and high-fives, showcasing their long-lasting friendship.

Notably, Cha Eun-woo is the second 97-liner K-pop idol to do the SEVEN dance challenge after SEVENTEEN's Mingyu.

In other news, BTS’ Jungkook is all set to release his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3. The album will consist of 11 tracks, including SEVEN's clean and explicit versions.