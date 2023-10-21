“Pop prince for real”: ARMYs celebrate as BTS’ Jungkook becomes the most streamed Korean soloist of all time on Spotify

In the ever-evolving world of music, BTS' Jungkook has carved out a remarkable milestone for himself yet again. In a resounding achievement, he has now become the most streamed K-pop artist of all time on Spotify. What's even more astonishing is that he achieved this feat with just seven individual songs under his belt, even before the release of his highly anticipated solo album, Golden.

His accomplishment stands out in the K-pop universe for several reasons. He is not only the most-streamed K-pop artist but also the only one to claim this title without the support of a full album. This achievement reflects not only his personal talent but also the immense support he enjoys from his global fan base.

Expand Tweet

One of the standout features of Jungkook's career on Spotify is his song Seven, which is only a stone's throw away from reaching a milestone of 100 million streams. If achieved, this would propel Seven to the position of the most streamed male act overall in 2023, marking it as one of the most influential tracks of the year.

Adding more glory to his list of achievements, the BTS star has also contributed to the group's collective success on Spotify. The group boasts the record of the most streamed K-pop act, primarily led by their chart-topping hit, Dynamite, followed by the other songs Butter, My Universe, and Boy With Luv and now joined by Seven.

BTS' Jungkook becomes the most streamed Korean act on Spotify

When we delve into the specifics of Jungkook's Spotify triumph, the most streamed K-pop artists on the platform include not only Jungkook but also several other renowned stars. The list features notable names like Suga, IU, Jimin, Lisa, and RM, showcasing the diverse range of talent within the K-pop genre.

Expand Tweet

In the realm of solo artists, Jungkook leads the way by a substantial margin. He stands atop the ladder with a staggering 2.79 Billion (2,794,368,158) streams on Spotify. This places him as the most-streamed K-pop soloist on the platform.

Suga and Agust D follow closely behind with 2.78 Billion (2,785,812,633) streams. Jungkook's incredible numbers not only secure his status as a dominant figure in the K-pop world but also position him as a major influencer in the global music industry.

The Seven singer's journey on Spotify has been nothing short of spectacular. He marked his initial presence on the platform only in February 2022 with the release of the song Stay Alive.

Within just 20 months and with a meager seven songs in his discography, he has risen to claim the title of the most streamed Korean and K-pop soloist in Spotify's history.

While fans were proud of this achievement, they weren't surprised by it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Looking ahead, Jungkook's trajectory on Spotify continues to ascend. He is poised to conclude 2023 with a series of accolades in his cap, including the highest peak of monthly listeners, most streamed artist, most streamed album, most streamed song, and his biggest streaming year.

This constellation of achievements firmly establishes him as a true luminary in the music industry and sets the stage for an even more dazzling future. As he continues to captivate listeners with his music, it's clear that his influence and legacy in the world of music are destined to endure.