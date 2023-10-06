“We will hold them legally accountable”: EDAM Entertainment releases official statement as IU receives severe homicide threats

According to reports, singer-actress Lee Ji-eun, who goes by her stage name IU, has received serious murder threats. To update fans on recent developments, her managing company, EDAM Entertainment, issued a formal statement on October 6, 2023. Along with coping with the death threats, the Celebrity singer and EDAM Entertainment have also filed a lawsuit over IU's alleged plagiarism accusers.

The company filed a claim for damages against the person who had made these allegations against the artist, citing defamation, invasion of the artist's privacy, and false accusations. As the Celebrity singer has been the target of defamatory conduct both online and offline, measures are being taken to punish those involved.

EDAM Entertainment released a statement,

“We have filed claims for damages against the alleged for defamation, violation of rights, and all illegal acts committed by the alleged. We have filed a request to receive personal information on the alleged and are currently waiting for the court’s decision. Once we receive the information, we will hold them legally accountable for their actions."

EDAM Entertainment called for further security to be placed around IU amidst death threats directed at her

The complaint was confirmed by the Celebrity singer's management company, EDAM Entertainment, and action was taken right away. As a result, emergency services were called to the company's office, the Kakao Entertainment office, and the singer-actor's residence.

EDAM Entertainment stated,

"Recently, the degree of violence toward artist IU has crossed the line. A homicide threat against the artist was received some time ago, dispatching emergency investigation authorities to the EDAM Entertainment building, the Kakao Entertainment building, and the artist's home."

Lee Ji-eun aka IU receives death threats. (Images via X/@_IUofficial)

EDAM Entertainment further stated that they have doubled the protection around the South Korean singer and actor IU.

The threats were concerning enough to call for further security to be placed around the Celebrity singer, especially since the singer-actor is in the midst of an ongoing filming schedule which has exposed her to further dangers.

"The artist was in the midst of a filming schedule at the time, and once the authorities concluded the investigation and confirmed that the situation was safe and secure, EDAM Entertainment proceeded to take additional measures against the threat by increasing the number of security guards assigned to the artist."

The company released an official statement. (Images via Twitter/@_IUofficial)

Following the threats, the company had to make a key choice on whether to disclose the event or not. Finally, it was decided to make a public statement about the occurrence, not to arouse fear or win over the people, but rather to provide a harsh warning to anyone involved in such nefarious acts and to prevent any possible abuse of public authority.

The company also added,

"Due to the fact that this incident would undoubtedly cause strong concern among fans, and as well as that such an incident could provoke unnecessary negative attention, EDAM Entertainment deeply pondered whether or not publicizing this recent incident would be the right move. However, as a message of strong warning against malicious forces, and in order to prevent further instances of government authorities being dispatched for such abusive threats, the label ultimately decided to issue a public announcement."

Furthermore, EDAM Entertainment provided an update on the status of its various legal cases against malicious netizens on social media. The company assured that those believed to have participated in habitual slander against the artist, including members of organized groups and communities, will be facing a stream of criminal and civil investigations.

"Protect IU at all cost": Fans come in solidarity on social media to voice their concerns regarding the singer's safety

Furthermore, EDAM Entertainment's choice to pursue criminal charges against those responsible for such behavior sends a clear message to the public in an age where social media platforms may promote the spread of misinformation and hatred.

This event has resulted in further security measures being put in place when IU is filming, which highlights the real-world effects of internet threats and defamation on celebrities. It serves as a sharp reminder of the necessity of appropriate conduct and civil relationships, both inside and beyond the entertainment business.

It emphasizes the gravity of such behavior and the potential consequences. Fans of IU praise EDAM Entertainment via social media for taking the safety matters of IU and other artists from their agency with utmost seriousness.

This issue involving the Celebrity singer represents the unsettling side of celebrity when popular personalities become the focus of intimidation and baseless charges. However, EDAM Entertainment's firm position and decision to file a lawsuit against the culprits has eased concerned fans a bit for the time being.