"JUNGKOOK THE LEGEND": Fans celebrate as the 'Seven' singer gets listed on 23 Billboard Chart Feats for 2023 list as a soloist and a BTS member

BTS member Jungkook made it to the list of 23 Billboard Chart Feats for 2023. The Seven singer is on a record-breaking spree with dominating major international music charts. After a successful solo debut, his solo music discography has received much love from his fans and listeners.

The maknae of the Septet was named as one of the only 23 artists who made a huge impact on the Billboard charts this year. Fans highlighted his enormous effect on the chart both as a member of BTS and also as a solo artist. This has delighted many fans as they took to social media to share their thoughts on this achievement.

A fan on the X (formerly Twitter) said, “JUNGKOOK THE LEGEND”.

“JUNGKOOK WORLD DOMINATION”: Fans reacted as the BTS member gets listed on 23 Billboard Chart Feats for 2023

On December 12, Billboard released a list highlighting the artists who displayed their talents through their music on the charts. He was chosen among some of the most renowned artists including The Beatles, Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and many more.

Describing the astonishing journey of Jungkook's refreshing solo music career, Billboard wrote,

“Jung Kook became the first member of BTS to top the Global 200 as a soloist – reigning with three songs in 2023: “Seven,” featuring Latto, for seven weeks beginning in July; “3D,” with Jack Harlow, for a week in October; and “Standing Next to You,” for a frame in November.”

Almost a week later, the list went viral on social media, as the fans of the Still With You singer found out about it. Fans could not keep calm and they expressed their excitement while heaping praise on the singer's achievement as he is the only K-pop soloist to do so.

Here are some reactions from the fans:

K-pop group BTS also made it to the list as the only K-pop group despite not making a comeback in 2023. With only one single Take Two which is widely popular among fans, the group has showcased its dominance on the music chart. Billboard wrote,

“In June, BTS’ “Take Two” blasted in at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, becoming the superstars’ record-extending seventh leader on the list. BTS is also the only act to have sent a new song to No. 1 on the Global 200 each year since the chart originated in 2020. “

Fans pointed out that the group's maknae was listed twice on 23 Billboard Chart Feats for 2023, as a BTS member while also promoting as a solo act.

Currently, all the members of the septet are fulfilling their national duties at their designated bases. Jimin and Jungkook were the last members to get enlisted in the military on December 12, following V and RM on December 11.