"UNTIL THE SPRING COMES AGAIN": Fans emotional as all BTS' members officially enter enlistment

Jimin and Jungkook were the last two members of the K-pop sensation BTS to enlist in the military. With the official enlistment of all seven members to carry out their national duty, fans got emotional and took to social media to express their feelings.

On December 12, Jimin and Jungkook entered their designated training center together and their fellow members J-Hope and Suga showed their support with their presence at the site. Fans highlighted the loyalty and bond the members of the septet shared as the older members came to send off the younger ones.

This has left many fans emotional as it is unlikely to see them all together until 2025. Fans took to the X to express their thoughts while assuring the group they would wait for their reunion. A fan said, “UNTIL THE SPRING COMES AGAIN”.

"SOPE CAME HOME TO SEE OFF THEIR BABIES": Fans reacted as BTS' J-Hope and Suga see off Jimin and Jungkook at enlistment site

Two of the maknae line members of BTS, Jimin, and Jungkook began their military service on December 12, 2023. Following the BIGHIT MUSIC's official statement, the two singers will continue their training together through the buddy system.

Through this system, Jimin and Jungkook will stick together during the rigorous training throughout their service. As they were the last two members to join the military, this news has stirred the emotions of fans. Fans shed tears on the X expressing how they feel and vowed to stay by BTS until they return after completing their services.

Fans highlighted their friendship as Suga and J-Hope came to bid farewell to Jimin and Jungkook. It is known that Suga and J-Hope took leave from their respective centers to see off their younger brothers.

"THEY REALLY TOOK THEM ALL AWAY": Fans emotional as all the BTS members enlisted in the military

The eldest member of the septet, Jin, enlisted in the military as soon as their concert, Yet To Come, in Busan, ended on October 15, 2022. He began training on December 13, 2022, and he has since been promoted to Sergeant.

Meanwhile, J-Hope began his mandatory military service journey on April 18, 2023. J-Hope is currently serving as a Corporal Elite at his base. Further, Suga, who concluded his successful solo world tour in August, began his mandatory conscription as a public servant on September 18.

Previously, the leader of the group, RM alongside V began their basic military training in Nonsan on December 11. The two members were joined by Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook. This marked their first reunion as all the seven members were spotted together since J-Hope's enlistment.