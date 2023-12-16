"HIS VOICE IS UNBELIEVABLE": Fans lavish praise as BTS' Jungkook ties with NewJeans for News1's Best Singers of 2023

BTS member Jungkook has taken the internet by storm with his solo music activities. Recognized by professionals, the singer has tied with fellow labelmates NewJeans at No. 1 on News1's Best Singers of 2023 list.

Since making his solo debut on July 15 with the hit song Seven, the singer has made a significant impact on the pop music industry.

Recently, the South Korean media agency surveyed 32 music professionals from entertainment companies to find out the best singers of 2023. Following the results, fans could not seem to contain their happiness as 9 out of 32 voters picked Jungkook. They took to social media to compliment his skills, saying, "HIS VOICE IS UNBELIEVABLE."

Fans reacted to Jungkook topping News1's Best Singers of 2023 list (Images Via @rockibisonsmom/X)

“SOUTH KOREA’S PRIDE”: Fans reacted to BTS’ Jungkook ranking No. 1 for News1's Best Singers of 2023

On December 16, News1 announced the artists who were selected by 32 music experts, like External Cooperation Director Kim Sang-ho of JYP Entertainment, CRO Kim Ji-won of SM Entertainment, Director Yang Moon-young of YG Entertainment, and more, for the Best Singers of 2023 list. Jungkook and NewJeans received nine votes each and grabbed the first spot on the list.

The Euphoria singer explored pop, R&B, and other genres for his solo music, displaying his remarkable performing skills. He wished to showcase a mature side of himself, apart from being the youngest member of BTS.

Jungkook released his first solo album, GOLDEN, with the title song Standing Next to You, on November 3, which radiates distinct energies, and many music officials appreciated the difference in the musical spectrum.

Delighted fans took to the X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate this magnificent achievement. Fans have expressed their love for the artist by acknowledging his talents. Here are some of the reactions.

Fans reacted to Jungkook topping News1's Best Singers of 2023 list (Images Via @ourbangtan7n/X)

Music Officials' comments on Jungkook's solo music

The music experts lavished praise on the BTS maknae's solo music journey and explained why they picked him for this list. As translated by @maineventjeon on the X, a music expert highlights:

“It stands out that he proved his global impact by ranking No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 as a solo singer, not a BTS member."

Another music official said:

“Even if someone is not a fan, I have no choice but to admit it."

The expert added:

"When you see Jungkook's performance in Times Square, you feel so excited."

According to the experts, the 3D singer has established himself as a global pop star thanks to the popularity of his hit song Seven. Other K-pop artists who made the list are IVE with three votes, SEVENTEEN with two votes, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, Lim Young-woong, and FIFTY FIFTY with one vote each.

Renowned officials from different entertainment agencies, like Director Kim Sook-kyung of Jellyfish Entertainment, Director Kim Yong-seup of FNC Entertainment, President Park Moo-sung of Yuehua Entertainment, CEO Kim Jin-woo of RBW, and many more, participated in the year-end survey.