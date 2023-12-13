2024 Circle Chart Music Awards: A complete nominations list as BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, IVE, & more take the lead

From BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN to IVE and many more K-pop artists have been nominated for the 2024 Circle Chart Music Awards. Unveiling this year’s nominees, the award show has induced much excitement among fans and potential viewers.
Previously, the Korea Music Content Industry Association announced the show’s date and venue. On October 13, it was confirmed that the ceremony will be held on January 10, 2024, at Busan’s BEXCO.
From BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, IVE, and more: A complete list of Circle Chart Music Awards
Making their solo debuts this year, BTS members Jungkook, V, and Jimin, and BLACKPINK's Jisoo bagged nominations at the Circle Chart Music Awards. Groups like SEVENTEEN, IVE, (G)I-DLE, and more have received nominations in multiple categories for this auspicious award show.
Artist Of The Year — Physical Album Sales Nominees
- aespa - MY WORLD
- ENHYPEN - ORANGE BLOOD
- IVE - I’VE MINE
- NCT Dream - ISTJ
- Stray Kids - 5-STAR
- V - Layover
- ZEROBASEONE - YOUTH IN THE SHADE
- SEVENTEEN - SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN
- Jungkook - GOLDEN
- TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) - The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
Artist Of The Year — Streaming Unique Listeners Nominees
- (G)I-DLE - Queencard
- aespa - Spicy
- AKMU - Love Lee
- IVE - I AM
- LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN
- NCT Dream - Candy
- NewJeans - Ditto
- SEVENTEEN - Super
- Jungkook - Seven (Clean Ver.)
- Jisoo - FLOWER
Artist Of The Year — Digital Music Nominees
- (G)I-DLE - Queencard
- aespa - Spicy
- IVE - I AM
- LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN
- NCT Dream - Candy
- NewJeans - Ditto
- SEVENTEEN - Super
- Lim Young-woong - Grain Of Sand
- Jungkook - Seven (Explicit Ver.)
- Jisoo - FLOWER
Artist Of The Year — Global Streaming Nominees
- (G)I-DLE - Queencard
- aespa - Spicy
- IVE - I AM
- LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN
- NewJeans - Super Shy
- BTS - Take Two
- SEVENTEEN - Super
- Jungkook - Seven (Explicit Ver.)
- Jimin - Like Crazy
- Jisoo - FLOWER
The Korea Music Content Industry Association has yet to confirm Rookie of the Year and other categories.
More on Circle Chart Music Awards
Last year, the Award show made several changes in categories as it rebranded from The Gaon Chart Music Awards to Circle Chart Music Awards. On July 7, 2022, it was confirmed that the chart will focus on album sales domestically and globally, with the first-week sales data.
Circle Chart collects data from internationally sold album copies and album copies sold in South Korea. To do so, the Korea Music Content Association signed with music service platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Spotify, and Apple Music for data collection.
Due to the increasing demand for K-pop in the global market, the award show decided to consider its global K-pop charts’ data for the main award winners, including Artist of the Year — Digital Music, Rookie of the Year — Digital Music, and World Rookie of the Year.