Bangtan Sonyeondan, widely recognized as the global phenomenon BTS, made a historical record as its single Dynamite surpassed two billion digital points on the Circle Chart in a decade. The song is also the first song by an artist or group ever to achieve this landmark in the Circle Chart's history.

Released on August 21, 2020, through BigHit Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment, Dynamite is the first song the group recorded entirely in English. The song was characterized as an energetic disco-pop tune with elements of funk, soul, and bubblegum pop, written and produced by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar. It draws inspiration from the music of the 1970s and has joyful horns, echoing synthesizers, and snapping handclaps.

When the news of the song surpassing two billion digital points on the Circle Chart surfaced, fans of the supergroup expressed their joy on social media and lauded their achievement as a "POWERFUL" addition to the legacy they have built so far.

"That's legend behavior": Fans lavish praise on BTS as Dynamite sets another record

Originally written as an attempt to calm listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic, the song expresses gratitude and happiness for the simple things in life that provide value. Music critics praised Dynamite for its catchiness and universally appealing retro sound when they gave it rave reviews at the time of release. Furthermore, the song is a homage to the late icon Michael Jackson and his art.

After two days of tracking, Dynamite debuted in South Korea at number six on the Circle (Gaon) Digital Chart. It reached the number one position the following week, becoming BTS' seventh #1 in the nation and their second after On in 2020. After holding the No.1 spot for seven weeks, the song tied Zico's Any Song for the longest-running streak of #1 singles on the list.

After Dynamite crossed the two billion digital point mark on Circle (Gaon), BTS became the first artist to have three songs reach this milestone. Fans showered praises on the septet and congratulated them on the X (formerly Twitter) post of @charts_k.

Tracking the success of Dynamite

Since its release in 2020, Dynamite hasn't ceased to make explosions in the music realm. Previously, the song sold 265,000 downloads in the first seven days of its release, which was the biggest pure sales week since Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do (2017). It remained at the top of the Hot 100 for three weeks. On Spotify, Dynamite opened with 7.778 million streams, which was the biggest opening day for a song in 2020.

The group also became the first Korean pop act to be nominated for a Grammy when they received their first nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Globally, Dynamite was extremely successful commercially. It peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the band's first number-one single in the US and rendering BTS the first all-South Korean act to top the Hot 100. The armor of BTS' debut English song is adorned with several honors, yet they never cease accomplishing feats. The track was later included in their album BE, which was released in November 2020.

The song was mentioned in the revered Michael Jackson documentary Thriller 40 on December 2, 2203. Showcasing Michael Jackson's lasting impact on modern dance and music, the K-pop septet received accolades for their innovative choreography and creative flair, particularly with their hit song Dynamite.