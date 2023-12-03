"Wonderful homage": Fans delighted as BTS gets a mention in the newly released Michael Jackson documentary Thriller 40

BTS has been a global phenomenon for years and the five-time Grammy-nominated septet continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. On December 2, 2023, the much-awaited documentary Thriller 40, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson's Thriller, released in the United States on Showtime.

Highlighted as a shining example of Michael Jackson's enduring influence on contemporary music and dance, the K-pop group was praised for its choreography and artistic flare, especially for its single Dynamite. "Every move they do is all Michael Jackson," a segment of the documentary mentioned.

The K-pop septet being mentioned in Jackson's documentary sent the Bangtan fandom into a frenzy online and they took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the same.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Dynamite is a popular English single released by BTS on August 21, 2020. It showcased dance moves inspired by the late icon Michael Jackson. The track and its choreography were a tribute to the late icon, who served as an inspiration to the seven artists from Korea.

"Michael Jackson would've loved BTS": Fans take pride in the septet being recognized for their tribute to Michael Jackson

Expand Tweet

The recently released documentary explored the long-lasting impact of Jackson's creative output. His influence on modern musicians like BTS and the K-pop genre as a whole was highlighted in one of the segments of the title. The documentary focused on how K-pop performers have incorporated Jackson's innovative choreography and distinctive stagecraft into their performances.

Beyond the supergroup Bangtan Sonyeondan, the whole K-pop industry has been impacted by the late star, with facets of Michael Jackson's aesthetic reflected through performances, music videos, and stage costumes. The documentary suggested that a further examination of the Dynamite group's performances, stage demeanor, dancing skills and revealed the intricate integration of Jackson's contributions.

Expand Tweet

The ARMY was moved to tears on witnessing the group being recognized in Michael Jackson's documentary film as he was an icon that BTS grew up idolizing and took inspiration from. Fans mentioned on Twitter that "Michael Jackson would've loved BTS." The ARMY further expressed their gratitude and took pride in the group being recognized in the documentary.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In a 2021 interview with HEAL LOS ANGELES FOUNDATION, the world-famous K-pop boy band BTS received appreciation from Prince Michael, the late music superstar Michael Jackson's son, for their subdued homage to some of his father's greatest hits.

He also spoke about how gratifying and heartwarming it is to hear how the Korean supergroup honored and paid tribute to his father's heritage via their song. Additionally, he applauded how the Bangtan Boys, like his father, created trends for the contemporary world.

"It’s really gratifying and really heartwarming to see that they have that much love and respect for him," he said, as per Koreaboo.

Originally released as a stand-alone song, Dynamite was subsequently featured on the septet's November 2020 BE, their fifth Korean-language album.

Meanwhile, Dynamite made history as the first-ever K-pop music video to reach a new milestone on YouTube. BTS' music video crossed 1.7 Billion views on the platform on June 5, 2023, and the group received heaps of praise from fans. In addition, the song also earned a Grammy nomination in 2020.

Fans and admirers across the world erupted in celebration as the group released this upbeat song, which became a source of hope and motivation during the COVID-19 pandemic.